WI-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's U19 World Cup Other OD match - January 9th, 2022

West Indies U19 and India U19 will lock horns in the third match of the ICC U19 World Cup warm-up on January 9, Sunday at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

India U19 are entering the tournament as strong favorites after lifting the title four times. They are also coming into this competition after defeating Sri Lanka U19 in the Youth Asia Cup grand finale.

India will be led by Yash Dhull in the mega event. Promising openers Harnoor Singh and Angkrish Raghuvanshi are the players to watch out for in the top order alongside Shaik Rasheed. Medium-pacer Hangargekar will be the bowler to watch out for in the powerplay overs.

On the other hand, West Indies U19 have won the tournament only once in 2016 but have a decent enough side this time around. They are coming into this youth mega-event after leveling the four-match youth ODI series 2-2 against South Africa U19.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the WI-U19 vs IND-U19 contest.

#3 Rajvardhan Hangargekar (IN-U19)

Rajvardhan Hangargekar is an opening bowler who can swing the ball both ways. He is expected to put the opposition on the back foot right from the initial overs. He picked up eight wickets from five matches in the recently concluded Youth Asia Cup, which India won.

#2 Jaden Carmichael (WI-U19)

With the Caribbean wickets assisting slow bowlers, left-arm orthodox spinner Jaden Carmichael will be crucial in West Indies advancing in the tournament. In the recent Youth ODI series against South Africa U19, Jaden picked up 10 wickets in just four innings.

#1 Harnoor Singh (IN-U19)

Harnoor Singh is one of the main batters to watch out for throughout the tournament in the West Indies. The Indian promising opener smacked 251 runs in the recently concluded Youth Asia Cup and would be eager to take on new opponents in this encounter.

