WI-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for U19 World Cup Warm-up Match

The third U-19 World Cup Warm-up match has West Indies U-19 (WI-U19) taking on India U19 (IN-U19) at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday.

Hosts West Indies begin their final preparations ahead of the all-important U19 World Cup with a mouthwatering clash against hot favorites India U19. The Windies have a well-balanced roster filled with exciting talent, with home conditions also playing into their hands. However, India, who were recently crowned the U19 Asia Cup champions, are in fine form and will be keen to sustain their momentum going into the main tournament.

WI-U19 vs IN-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

WI-U19 XI

Shaqkere Paris, Matthew Nandu, Teddy Bishop, Ackeem Auguste (c), Jordan Johnson, Giovonte Depeiza, Rivaldo Clarke (wk), Jaden Carmichael, Johann Layne, Isai Thorne and McKenny Clarke

IN-U19 XI

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sandhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Raj Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal and Ravi Kumar

Match Details

WI-U19 vs IN-U19, U19 World Cup Warm-Up One Day 2021

Date and Time: 9th January 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

The bowlers are likely to rule the roost at the Providence Stadium with ample movement on offer for them. The batters will need to be wary of the seam and turn off the surface, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. As the match progresses, the pitch may get slower. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 220 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s WI-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rivaldo Clarke: Rivaldo Clarke is a technically sound batter who can up the ante with his big-hitting abilities in the middle order. Given his ability against both spin and pace, Clarke should score some runs against a well-oiled Indian bowling attack.

Batter

Harnoor Singh: Harnoor Singh is undoubtedly India's best bet with the bat and comes into the U19 World Cup on the back of a successful Asia Cup campaign. Harnoor has a knack for scoring big runs at the top of the order. Given the form that he is in, Singh should be a must-have in your WI-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Raj Bawa: Like Harnoor Singh, Raj Bawa had a good U19 Asia Cup campaign for India, coming up with the goods with both the bat and ball. While his big-hitting prowess is one to watch out for, Bawa's left-arm angle and form should hold him in good stead ahead of the game.

Bowler

Isai Thorne: Windies pacer Isai Thorne gave a good account of himself in the recently concluded series against South Africa U19, picking up a few wickets with his new-ball bowling ability. In addition, Thorne packs a punch with the bat too, making him a good addition to your WI-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in WI-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Teddy Bishop (WI-U19)

Isai Thorne (WI-U19)

Harnoor Singh (IN-U19)

Important stats for WI-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Ackeem Auguste - 56 runs in 4 matches vs South Africa U19, Average: 18.66

Harnoor Singh - 251 runs in 5 matches in U-19 Asia Cup 2021, Average: 50.20

Vicky Ostwal - 8 wickets in5 matches in U-19 Asia Cup 2021, Average: 12.75

WI-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today (U19 World Cup Warm-Up One Day 2021)

WI-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Clarke, A Auguste, T Bishop, H Singh, S Rasheed, M Nandu, R Bawa, R Hangargekar, M Clarke, I Thorne and V Ostwal

Captain: H Singh. Vice-captain: M Nandu.

WI-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Clarke, A Auguste, T Bishop, H Singh, Y Dhull, M Nandu, R Bawa, R Hangargekar, M Clarke, I Thorne and R Kumar

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: R Bawa. Vice-captain: H Singh.

Edited by Samya Majumdar