WI-U19 vs NIG-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Jan 23rd, 2020

Prasen Moudgal FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Preview Published Jan 23, 2020

Jan 23, 2020 IST SHARE

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Riding high on confidence with two wins in a row, West Indies U19 will be looking to finish off their group stage encounters on a high when they face off against Nigeria U19 in the 17th match of the ongoing ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020.

Nigeria U19, on the other hand, made a rather disappointing start to their campaign as they were blown away by Australia, with the latter skittling out the former for just 61 before chasing it down in just 7.4 overs without the loss of a single wicket.

Having secured a spot in the Super League stages, West Indies will be favourites to walk away with a win from this match, while Nigeria will be hoping to put up a tough fight and build up some confidence ahead of their final group stage game against England.

On that note, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for WI-U19 v NIG-U19.

WI-U19 vs NIG-U19 teams

West Indies U-19s

Kimani Melius (C), Kelvon Anderson, Daniel Beckford, Matthew Forde, Joshua James, Mbeki Joseph, Leonardo Julien, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Kirk McKenzie, Antonio Morris, Ashmead Nedd, Matthew Patrick, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Nyeem Young.

Nigeria U-19s

Elijah Olaleye, Miracle Ikaige, Oche Boniface, Miracle Akhigbe, Sylvester Okpe (C), Isaac Danladi, Ifeanyi Uboh, Sulaimon Runsewe, Samuel Mba, Mohameed Taiwo, Abdulrahman Jimoh, Peter Aho, Akhere Isesele, Rasheed Abolarin, Shehu Audu.

Playing 11 Updates

West Indies U-19s

West Indies have excelled in both departments which has been a massive driving factor in bringing about important wins against England and Australia. With Nigeria certain to pose a lesser threat than the two aforementioned teams, West Indies might want to test their bench strength in case of any injuries in the Super League stages.

Avinash Mahabirsingh could come in place of Matthew Patrick as the only change in the playing XI.

Possible XI: Fanning, Fraser-McGurk, Harvey (C), Davies, Hearne, Marshall, Murphy, Rowe (WK), Sangha, Scott, Simpson.

Advertisement

Nigeria U-19s

Nigeria made a rather poor start to their campaign as they were outplayed in all departments by Australia, with only one of their batsmen managing a double-digit score. However, expect the same playing XI to be fielded for this game, with none of the benched players putting up impressive performances in the warm-up games.

Possible XI: Runsewe (wk), Olaleye, Ikaige, Mba, Okpe (C), Danladi, Isesele, Aho, Taiwo, Jimoh, Abolarin.

Match details

West Indies U-19 vs Nigeria U-19, Match 17

23rd January 2020, 1:30 PM IST

Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Pitch report

Spin has played a massive role in troubling most of the batsmen on this surface, and one can expect the same feature to stand out in this game as well. Pacers have enjoyed some early movement, but with the ball coming onto the bat, batsmen have played out the pacers with ease.

WI-U19 vs NIG-U19 Dream11 tips

Wicket-keeper: West Indies' Leonardo Julien bats at the top of the order and has already scored 60 runs across two matches, making him an important part of the West Indies batting unit. Along with him, one can opt to pick Samuel Mba, who looked promising from the warm-up matches with a couple of solid starts.

Batsmen: West Indies' Kelvon Anderson looked in fine touch against England as the young right-hander mixed his knock with patience and assurance to register a 105-ball 86* and will be keen to use that momentum for another big score in this match. WI captain Kimani Melius also made useful starts against Australia and England, making a compelling case for his selection in this game.

Nigeria's hopes on the batting front will be pinned on the duo of Elijah Olaleye and Miracle Ikaige, and with both of them forming the core of the batting unit, they will need to be at their best to help their side put up a fighting performance.

Allrounders: From the all-rounders' section, West Indies duo of Nyeem Young and Matthew Forde have been picked for this game. Young, in particular, has looked in great form with both bat and ball, with a half-century against Australia followed by a five-wicket haul against England.

Matthew Forde made short work of Australia's lower middle order in his side's tournament opener before he contributed with a handy 50-ball 23 to help chase down a tricky 180-run target. With the medium pacer producing economical spells upfront, he can be expected to out the Nigerian batsmen under pressure with the new ball.

Bowlers: Jayden Seales has impressed so far with a four-wicket haul against Australia and also gave away just 21 runs from his 10 overs against England, making him an asset to this West Indies side. Left-arm orthodox spinner Ashmead Nedd was in fine form against England, finishing with 2/35 from his 10 overs, and on a spinning track in Kimberley, Nedd will certainly be among the top wicket-takers.

Nigeria's captain Sylvester Okpe offers runs with the bat in the middle order and also some right-arm off spin, making him a key player in their side.

Captain: Nyeem Young has impressed with bat and ball, making him an automatic choice for the multiplier options. Leonardo Julien has impressed at the top of the order and with the keeper' set to take a few catches and effect a couple of stumpings, he could be a wise choice for the vice-captain's role as well. Turning towards Kimani Melius or Jayden Seales would not be a far-fetched call either.

Dream11 Team prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Leonardo Julien, Samuel Mba, Kelvon Anderson, Kimani Melius, Olayinka Olaleye, Miracle Ikaige, Nyeem Young, Matthew Forde, Jayden Seales, Ashmead Nedd, Sylvester Okpe.

Captain: Nyeem Young Vice-Captain: Leonardo Julien

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Leonardo Julien, Kimani Melius, Kirk McKenzie, Olayinka Olaleye, Miracle Ikaige, Nyeem Young, Matthew Forde, Peter Aho, Jayden Seales, Ashmead Nedd, Rasheed Abolarin.

Captain: Kimani Melius Vice-Captain: Jayden Seales.