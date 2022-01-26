WI-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Under-19 World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal

The fourth quarterfinal of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 will see West Indies (WI) take on Papua New Guinea (PNG) at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex Stadium in Diego Martin on Wednesday.

West Indies lost a close match to Sri Lanka by three wickets. In their penultimate game, they beat Scotland by seven wickets, and they will hope to repeat that against Papua New Guinea. In their last match, they reached a decent total, thanks to their middle order, but their top order continues to perform poorly, which is a huge concern.

Meanwhile, Papua New Guinea are coming off a huge nine-wicket loss to Pakistan. They will look to turn the tables when they face the West Indies.

WI-U19 vs PNG-U19 Probable Playing XIs

WI-U19 XI

Shaqkere Parris, Matthew Nandu, Teddy Bishop, Kevin Wickham, Jordan Johnson, Rivaldo Clarke (WK), Giovonte Depeiza (c), Nathan Edwards, McKenny Clarke, Isai Thorne, Shiva Sankar.

PNG-U19 XI

Christopher Kilapat, Boio Roy, Barnabas Maha (c), Peter Koroho (wk), Aue Oru, Patrick Nou, Junior Morea, Sigo Kelly, Katenalaki Singi, Rasan Kevau, Karoha Kevau.

Match Details

Match: WI-U19 vs PNG-U19, U19 World Cup 2022, 4th Quarter-Final.

Date and Time: 26th January 2022; 06:30 PM IST.

Venue: Diego Martin Sporting Complex Stadium, Trinidad.

Pitch Report

Bowlers are expected to have an edge over batters on this surface. As the wicket is likely to be dusty, spinners could enjoy bowling here. However, the surface also gives pacers an edge, as it provides some movement and bounce, especially in the first innings. Anything above 230 runs could be a par-score on this track.

Today's WI-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rivado Clarke: Clarke is expected to play a key role in this game. He has scored 95 runs in three games. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Teddy Bishop: Bishop is a very talented batter, and in this must-win game, a big score is expected from him. He has scored 73 runs in his last three games, so he's due a big one. Bishop should be a good addition to your WI-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Matthew Nandu: Nandu is a top all-rounder for his team, despite his underwhelming performances in the tournament so far. He is a must-have player in your WI-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Mckenny Clarke: He has picked up three wickets in his last three games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your WI-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 Fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in WI-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Rasan Kevau (PNG-U19) - 216 points.

Shiva Sankar (WI-U19) - 178 points.

Junior Morea (PNG-U19) - 107 points.

Key stats for WI-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Christopher Kilapat - 16 runs and two wickets in his last three games.

Shaqkere Parris – 79 runs in his last seven games; batting average: 11.28.

Katenalaki Singi - four wickets in his last two games; bowling average: 4.5.

WI-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 Prediction

WI-U19 vs PNG-U19 Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rivaldo Clarke, Teddy Bishop, Jordan Johnson, Katenalaki Singi, Matthew Nandu, Barnabas Maha, Christopher Kilapat, Aue Oru, McKenny Clarke, Shiva Sankar, Rasan Kevau.

Captain: Shiva Sankar. Vice-captain: Matthew Nandu.

WI-U19 vs PNG-U19 Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rivaldo Clarke, Teddy Bishop, Jordan Johnson, Katenalaki Singi, Matthew Nandu, Barnabas Maha, Christopher Kilapat, McKenny Clarke, Shiva Sankar, Isai Thorne, Rasan Kevau.

Captain: Matthew Nandu. Vice-captain: Teddy Bishop.

Edited by Bhargav