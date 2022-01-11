WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's U19 World Cup warm-up match - January 11th, 2022

West Indies U19 will take on South Africa U19 in the ICC U19 World Cup warm-up match on January 11, Tuesday at Everest Cricket Club Ground, Georgetown.

West Indies started the tournament on a bad note after they lost to tournament favorites India U19 in their warm-up opener. They lost to Boys In Blue by a whopping 108-run margin. It was a wake-up call for the hosts to turn the tables.

South Africa U19 will be having some exciting faces in their line-up. They are entering this encounter after their previous contest against Australia got canceled due to numerous reasons. South Africa will love to start the tournament on a winning note.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the WI-U19 vs SA-U19 contest.

#3 Dewald Brevis (SA-U19)

South African leggie Dewald Brevis picked 10 scalps from just three matches inside 15 overs in the recent West Indies U19 Youth ODI series. With the two sides having already met recently, Dewald will be one of the bowlers to watch out for in this encounter.

#2 Matthew Nandu (WI-U19)

West Indies U19 opener Matthew Nandu will be eyeing another big score after putting up a decent showing against India with 52-run knock-off 101 balls. However, he should work on his strike rate to keep the opposition on their toes.

#1 Johann Layne (WI-U19)

Johann Layne, the medium-pacer, who opens the bowling for West Indies U19 has been in exceptional form with the new ball. He has picked up three wickets in the first warm-up game against India and also looked good in the recent South Africa U19 ODI series with multiple wickets frequently.

