WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for South Africa U19 Tour of West Indies, 2nd Youth ODI

West Indies U19 will take on South Africa U19 in the second youth ODI match of South Africa U19 Tour of West Indies. The game will take place at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingston on Tuesday.

West Indies lost the first match of the series against South Africa. In a low-scoring encounter, they failed to chase 146 runs and ended up losing by 18 runs.

The fact that their batters couldn’t get the job done despite a strong performance from the bowling unit will be an area of concern. South Africa were excellent with the ball and in the field to seal a decisive win. They will hope to take a 2-0 lead in the series in the next match.

WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

WI-U19 XI

Shaqkere Parris, Matthew Nandu, Teddy Bishop, Ackeem Auguste (c), Rivaldo Clarke (wk), Giovonte Depeiza, Anderson Mahase, Jaden Carmichael, Mckenny Clarke, Johann Layne, Onaje Amory

SA-U19 XI

Jade Smith, Ethan Cunningham, Valentine Kitime, Dewald Brevis, George van Heerden (c), Michael Copeland, Kaden Solomons (wk), Andile Simelane, Matthew Boast, Liam Alder, Kwena Maphaka

Match Details

WI-U19 vs SA-U19, South Africa U19 Tour of West Indies, 2nd Youth ODI

Date and Time: 28th December, 2021, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent

Pitch Report

The surface will be difficult to negotiate with for the batters. That was on show in the first game which proved to be an extremely low-scoring contest. Batters will need to struggle for runs once again. The average first innings score on this ground is 200.

Today’s WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

R Clarke could prove to be an effective wicket-keeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He can score runs on a consistent basis.

Batters

G Depeiza was the top-scorer for West Indies U19 in the first match of the series. With the help of four fours and three sixes, he scored 39 runs off 33 deliveries and looked comfortable for the most part.

J Smith was in terrific form in the previous match against West Indies U19. He scored 34 off 43 deliveries and will be looking for another big knock here.

All-rounders

D Brevis is a fantastic all-rounder who can contribute a lot of fantasy points to your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He scored 14 runs and picked up three wickets in the last game and can be an excellent captaincy choice.

Bowlers

A Mahase was on fire in the previous match and ended up bowling one of the best spells of his career. Mahase picked up four wickets and had an economy rate of 3.30.

Top 5 best players to pick in WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 prediction team

A Mahase (WI-U19) – 146 points

D Brevis (SA-U19) – 111 points

O Amory (WI-U19) – 93 points

J Carmichael (WI-U19) – 90 points

A Simelane (SA-U19) – 86 points

Important stats for WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 prediction team

A Mahase: 4 wickets

D Brevis: 14 runs and 3 wickets

O Amory: 3 wickets

J Carmichael: 3 wickets

A Simelane: 14 runs and 2 wickets

WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today

WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Clarke, G Depeiza, A Auguste, J Smith, E Cunningham, D Brevis, J Carmichael, A Simelane, A Mahase, O Amory, L Alder

Captain: D Brevis, Vice-Captain: A Mahase

WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Clarke, K Solomons, G Depeiza, A Auguste, J Smith, D Brevis, J Carmichael, A Simelane, A Mahase, O Amory, L Alder

Captain: A Auguste, Vice-Captain: J Carmichael

Edited by Diptanil Roy