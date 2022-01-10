WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for U19 World Cup Warm-up Match

West Indies U-19 will take on South Africa U-19 in the 12th match of the ICC Under 19 World Cup warm-ups at the Everest Cricket Club Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday. It's an opportunity for both teams to experiment with their combinations ahead of the tournament.

West Indies, led by Ackeem Auguste, are coming off a series loss to England. However, with the likes of Teddy Bishop, Matthew Nandu and Ackeem Auguste in their top order, they can never be underestimated.

However, West Indies only managed 170 runs in their previous warm-up game against India U-19. So they need to play more responsibly in this match.

WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Probable Playing XIs

WI-U19 XI

Shaqkere Parris, Matthew Nandu, Teddy Bishop, Jordan Johnson, Ackeem Auguste (c), Rivaldo Clarke, Giovonte Depeiza (vc), Carlon Bowen-Tuckett (wk), Anderson Mahase, Johann Layne, McKenny Clarke.

SA-U19 XI

Ethan Cunningham, Valentine Kitime, Dewald Brevis, Gerhard Maree (wk), George van Heerden (c), Andile Simelane, Kaden Solomons, Matthew Boast, Joshua Stephenson, Asakhe Tshaka, Aphiwe Mnyanda.

Match Details

Match: WI-U19 vs SA-U19 U19 World Cup Warm-up 2022, Match 12th.

Date and Time: 11th January 2022; 07:30 PM IST.

Venue: Everest Cricket Club Stadium, Georgetown.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Everest Cricket Club is a balanced one, and has something in it for both bowlers and batters. The new ball could do a bit early on, so batters will need to spend some time before playing their shots. Anything above 250 could be a par score.

Today’s AF-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Gerhard Maree: He is an explosive batter who could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well. His run-scoring prowess makes him a good pick for your WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 team.

Batters

Teddy Bishop: Bishop has impressed a lot with his batting at the top of the order. He scored 133 runs at a strike rate of 113.67 against England in the YODI League. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Matthew Nandu: Nandu could provide some valuable points with both bat and ball. He generally opens the innings for WI, and is also quite handy with his off-spin. That makes Nandu a must-have in your WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

Johann Layne: He bowled exceptionally in the last YODI tournament, picking up 12 wickets in eight games at an economy rate of 4.3. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Fantasy side.

Three best players to pick in WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Giovonte Depeiza (WI-U19) - 158 runs and one wicket in ten games.

Aphiwe Mnyanda (SA-U19) – 3 wickets in two games.

Ackeem Auguste (WI-U19) – 148 runs and one wicket in ten games.

Key stats for WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Carlon Bowen-Tuckett - 57 runs in four YODI 2021 games; Batting Average: 28.50.

Asakhe Tshaka – 4 wickets in three YODI 2021 games; Bowling Average: 12.25.

Anderson Mahase - 11 wickets in six YODI 2021 games; Bowling Average: 18.54.

WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gerhard Maree, Ackeem Auguste, Teddy Bishop, George van Heerden, Matthew Nandu, Dewald Brevis, Anderson Mahase, Matthew Boast, McKenny Clarke, Johann Layne, Aphiwe Mnyanda.

Captain: Matthew Nandu. Vice-captain: Johann Layne.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Ackeem Auguste, Teddy Bishop, George van Heerden, Matthew Nandu, Dewald Brevis, Anderson Mahase, Matthew Boast, Andile Simelane, Johann Layne, Aphiwe Mnyanda.

Captain: Anderson Mahase. Vice-captain: Teddy Bishop.

