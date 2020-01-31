WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Feb 1st, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Despite performing dominantly in the group stage, West Indies U-19s lost their U-19 World Cup 2020 Super League quarter-final match against New Zealand U-19s. They will now go head to head with the hosts South Africa U-19s in the fifth-place playoff semifinal 1.

Both teams have had contrasting fortunes in this tournament. On one hand, West Indies U-19s topped their group with victories over Australia U-19s and England U-19s while on the other, South Africa U-19s narrowly made it to the Super League after losing to Afghanistan U-19s in the tournament opener. Looking at the recent form of the two sides, Kimani Melius and co. will start as the favorites to emerge victorious in this game.

Here are a few Dream11 tips for the match between WI-U19 and SA-U19.

WI-U19 vs SA-U19 teams

West Indies U-19s

Kimani Melius (c), Kelvon Anderson, Daniel Beckford, Matthew Forde, Joshua James, Mbeki Joseph, Leonardo Julien, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Kirk McKenzie, Antonio Morris, Ashmead Nedd, Matthew Patrick, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Nyeem Young.

South Africa U-19s

Bryce Parsons (C), Khanya Cotani, Luke Beaufort, Jonathan Bird, Merrick Brett, Achille Cloete, Gerald Coetzee, Tyrese Karelse, Mondli Khumalo, Jack Lees, Andrew Louw, Levert Manje, Odirile Modimokoane, Pheko Moletsane, Tiaan van Vuuren.

Playing 11 Updates

West Indies U-19s

West Indies U-19s might be forced to make one change in their playing XI as Kirk McKenzie had picked up an injury in the last match. The Caribbean team had fielded the same match squad for all their matches in the U-19 World Cup 2020 so far but Mbeki Joseph may come in for McKenzie in this match. Apart from that, there should be no changes in their team.

Possible XI: Julian, Melius, Joseph, Anderson, Morris, Young, Forde, Nedd, Seales, Patrick, and Simmonds.

South Africa U-19s

The home side has let the fans down with its disappointing performances in the U-19 World Cup 2020. South Africa U-19s' only wins of the tournament have come against U.A.E. U-19s and Canada U-19s which shows that Bryce Parsons' men have not been at their best. They have not found their best playing XI combination yet and the Proteas might bench Mondli Khumalo for this match. Merrick Brett should replace Khumalo in the playing XI.

Possible XI: Bird, Cotani, Parsons, Beaufort, Karelse, Van Vuuren, Lees, Moletsane, Brett, Cloete and Coetzee.

Match details

West Indies U-19s vs South Africa U-19s, Fifth Place Playoff Semi-final 1

1st February 2020, 1:30 PM IST

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

South Africa U-19s played their match against Bangladesh U-19s at this very venue. Left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan had decimated the South African batting lineup with his 5-wicket haul in that match. Even South African off-spinner Pheko Molestane bowled well on this wicket hence, the fans should expect this game to be dominated by the spin bowlers.

WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 tips

Wicket-keeper: Luke Beaufort was the lone bright spot for South Africa U-19s in their last match at the Senwes Park. He played a solid inning of 60 runs fighting like a one-man army. He should be the priority pick in the wicket-keepers' department.

Batsmen: Since Kirk McKenzie may not play this game, the onus of scoring the runs for West Indies U-19s will come on the shoulders of Kevlon Anderson and Kimani Melius. Both the batsmen had got off to good starts in the previous game hence, they can be backed to perform well. Jonathan Bird has been inconsistent in the U-19 World Cup but he is one of the only three South African batsmen to amass more than 100 runs in this tournament. If Mbeki Joseph makes it to the playing XI, he can be the wildcard pick.

All-rounders: Bryce Parsons has been the biggest positive for South Africa U-19s in U-19 World Cup 2020. The captain has led his team from the front with 252 runs and 2 wickets. The all-rounder can emerge as the highest Dream11 points scorer from this game. Nyeem Young had an off day against New Zealand U-19s but expect him to bring his 'A' game to the table versus the hosts.

Bowlers: Looking at the pitch conditions, it would be a good decision to include off-spinner Pheko Molestane in the Dream11 team. Even West Indies U-19s' premier spinner, Ashmead Nedd is in fine form so, including him is a no-brainer. Achille Cloete is the leading wicket-taker for South Africa U-19s while Jayden Seales is leading the West Indian bowling charts. These two bowlers can contribute a lot of points with their wicket-taking abilities.

Captain: Despite his lackluster performances in the last two games, Nyeem Young starts as the best option for captaincy followed by his South African rival, Bryce Parsons. Both the all-rounders can make a huge difference by shining in both the departments. Besides, the Dream11 team owners can opt for Kevlon Anderson or Luke Beaufort as their vice-captain.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Luke Beaufort, Kevlon Anderson, Kimani Melius, Jonathan Bird, Mbeki Joseph, Nyeem Young, Bryce Parsons, Jayden Seales, Ashmead Nedd, Achille Cloete, Pheko Molestane

Captain: Nyeem Young, Vice-Captain: Luke Beaufort

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Leonardo Julian, Kevlon Anderson, Jonathan Bird, Kimani Melius, Bryce Parsons, Matthew Forde, Tiann van Vuuren, Jayden Seales, Ashmead Nedd, Pheko Molestane, Gerald Coetzee

Captain: Bryce Parsons Vice-Captain: Kevlon Anderson