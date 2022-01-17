WI-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Under 19 World Cup 2022, Match 8

West Indies U-19 will take on Scotland U-19 in the eighth match of the ICC Under 19 World Cup at Warner Park Stadium in Basseterre, St Kitts on Monday.

West Indies are coming off a six-wicket win over Australia. However, their captain Auguste Ackeem performed well, scoring 57 at a strike rate of 85.07. The hosts will now look to exploit Scotland's weak batting lineup and register their first win.

Meanwhile, Scotland are also coming off a loss, against Sri Lanka, and will look to win their first game in the competition. Their captain Charlie Tear will need to step up for the team to put runs on the board, though.

WI-U19 vs SCO-U19 Probable Playing XIs

WI-U19 XI

Shaqkere Parris, Matthew Nandu, Teddy Bishop, Rivaldo Clarke (wk), Ackeem Auguste (c), Giovonte Depeiza, Anderson Mahase, Johann Layne, McKenny Clarke, Shiva Sankar, Onaje Amory.

SCO-U19 XI

Charlie Tear (c & wk), Oliver Davidson, Samuel Elstone, Tomas Mackintosh, Jack Jarvis, Rafay Khan, Lyle Robertson, Charlie Peet, Christopher Colerun, Jamie Cairns, Sean Fischer Keogh.

Match Details

Match: WI-U19 vs SCO-U19 U19 World Cup 2022, Match 8.

Date and Time: 17th January 2022; 06:30 PM IST.

Venue: Warner Park Stadium, Basseterre, St Kitts.

Pitch Report

Bowlers are expected to have an advantage over batters on this surface, as the wicket is expected to slow down as the match progresses. Bowlers have dominated on this track so far, especially in the second innings, and that trend is expected to continue in this game. Anything above 200 runs could be a par-score on this track.

Today's WI-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Charlie Tear: He bats in the top order, and is expected to play a key role in this game. He had 17 runs from 26 deliveries in the last outing. He could be a crucial pick in your fantasy team.

Batters

Ackeem Auguste: Auguste has impressed with his batting in the middle order. He scored 57 runs at a strike rate of 85.07 against Australia in the tournament opener. He is a must pick in your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Matthew Nandu: Nandu could provide some valuable points with both bat and ball. He generally opens the innings for WI, and is also quite handy with his off-spin. That makes Nandu a must-have in your WI-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

Olly Davidson: Davidson is one of the consistent performers with the ball for his team. He picked up two crucial wickets in his previous outing against Sri Lanka. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your WI-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in WI-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Johann Layne (WI-U19) - 53 points.

Jack Jarvis (SCO-U19) - 126 points.

Rivaldo Clarke (WI-U19) - 53 points.

Key stats for WI-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Anderson Mahase - 11 wickets in six YODI 2021 games; Bowling Average: 18.54.

Charlie Peet – 5 wickets and 15 runs; Bowling average: 28.33.

Teddy Bishop - 394 runs in eleven YODI 2021 games; Batting average: 39.40.

WI-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Charlie Tear, Ackeem Auguste, Teddy Bishop, Rafay Khan, Matthew Nandu, Johann Layne, Anderson Mahase, Jack Jarvis, Sean Fischer Keogh, Onaje Amory, Oliver Davidson.

Captain: Matthew Nandu. Vice-captain: Jack Jarvis.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rivaldo Clarke, Ackeem Auguste, Teddy Bishop, Rafay Khan, Matthew Nandu, Charlie Peet, Anderson Mahase, Jack Jarvis, Sean Fischer Keogh, Onaje Amory, Oliver Davidson.

Captain: Matthew Nandu. Vice-captain: Onaje Amory.

