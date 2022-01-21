WI-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Under 19 World Cup 2022, Match 19

West Indies will take on Sri Lanka in the 19th match of the ICC Under 19 World Cup at Canaree Sports Club Stadium in Basseterre, St Kitts on Friday.

Sri Lanka are in excellent form, sitting atop the points table after winning both their matches. They beat Scotland and Australia by 40 runs four wickets respectively. Captain Dunith Wellalage is in good form, taking a five-for in both games.

Meanwhile, West Indies are also coming off a win, against Scotland, after losing their tournament opener to Australia. They will look to win this game to keep their hopes alive of reaching the quarter-finals.

WI-U19 vs SL-U19 Probable Playing XIs

WI-U19 XI

Shaqkere Parris, Matthew Nandu, Teddy Bishop, Rivaldo Clarke (WK), Ackeem Auguste/Jordan Johnson, Giovonte Depeiza (c), Anderson Mahase, Shiva Sankar, McKenny Clarke, Isai Thorne, Onaje Amory.

SL-U19 XI

Chamindu Wickramasinghe , Sadisha Rajapaksa, Sakuna Nidarshana Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage (c), Anjala Bandara (wk), Ranuda Somarathne, Raveen de Silva, Matheesha Pathirana, Treveen Mathew, Yasiru Rodrigo.

Match Details

Match: WI-U19 vs SL-U19 U19 World Cup 2022, Match 19.

Date and Time: 21st January 2022; 06:30 PM IST.

Venue: Canaree Sports Club Stadium, Basseterre, St Kitts.

Pitch Report

Batters are expected to have an edge over bowlers on this surface, as the wicket is expected to be skiddy. Bowlers have also impressed on this track, especially in the second innings, and that trend is expected to continue in this game. Anything above 230 runs could be a par-score on this track.

Today's WI-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sakuna Liyanage: He bats in the top order, and is expected to play a key role in this game. He has scored 92 runs at an average of 46.00 in two games in the tournament. He could be a crucial pick in your fantasy team.

Batters

Teddy Bishop: Bishop is a very talented batter. He scored 417 runs at a strike rate of 81.92 in his 12 YODI games. He could be a good pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Dunith Wellalage: Wellalage could provide some valuable points with both bat and ball, and is Sri Lanka's best all-rounder. He is also decent with his orthodox spin, making him a must-have in your WI-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

Onaje Amory: Omary is one of the frontline bowlers for his team. He picked up two wickets in his previous outing against Scotland. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your WI-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in WI-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Matheesha Pahirana (SL-U19) - 105 points.

Shiva Sankar (WI-U19) - 149 points.

Ranuda Somarathne (SL-U19) - 82 points.

Key stats for WI-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Matthew Nandu - 231 runs and eight wickets in eleven YODI 2021 games; Bowling Average: 21.87.

Chamindu Wickramasinghe – 302 runs and 4 wickets; Batting average: 20.13.

Rivado Clarke - 160 runs in his last nine games; Batting average: 17.77.

WI-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sakuna Nidarshana Liyanage, Shavon Daniel, Teddy Bishop, Giovonte Depeiza, Dunith Wellalage, Matthew Nandu, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Anderson Mahase, Matheesha Pathirana, Onaje Amory, Shiva Sankar.

Captain: Dunith Wellalage. Vice-captain: Matthew Nandu.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sakuna Nidarshana Liyanage, Shavon Daniel, Teddy Bishop, Shaqkere Parris, Dunith Wellalage, Matthew Nandu, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Matheesha Pathirana, Onaje Amory, McKenny Clarke.

Captain: Dunith Wellalage. Vice-captain: Teddy Bishop.

Edited by Bhargav