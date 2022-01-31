WI-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Under-19 World Cup, 11th Place Play-off

The West Indies Under-19 (WI-U19) will lock horns with Zimbabwe Under-19 (ZIM-U19) in the 11th place play-off match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Trinidad on Monday.

West Indies Under-19 finished in third place in Group D, winning only one of their three matches. They were defeated by UAE Under-19 by 82 runs in their last fixture. Zimbabwe Under-19, on the other hand, also managed just a single win from their three matches, thereby finishing third in Group C. They were defeated by Ireland Under-19 by eight wickets in their previous match.

WI-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

WI-U19 XI

Shaqkere Parris, Matthew Nandu, Teddy Bishop, Jordan Johnson, Rivaldo Clarke (WK), Giovonte Depeiza (C), Isai Thorne, Shiva Sankar, McKenny Clarke, Kevin Wickham, Nathan Edward

ZIM-U19 XI

Steven Saul, Matthew Welch, Brian Bennett, Emmanuel Bawa (C), Connor Mitchell, David Bennett, Tendekai Mataranyika, Rogan Wolhuter (WK), Alex Falao, Mcgini Dube, Panashe Taruvinga.

Match Details

WI-U19 vs ZIM-U19, ICC Under-19 World Cup, 11th Place Play-off Match

Date and Time: 31st January 2022, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex offers great help to the bowlers and is expected to behave similarly in this match as well. While the pacers are expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball, the spinners will also have a say in the second innings. The team winning the toss should look to bat first, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 165 runs.

Today’s WI-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Steven Saul: Saul has scored 71 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 59.16.

Batters

Teddy Bishop: Bishop is a reliable batter who has scored 94 runs in five matches.

David Bennett: Bennett could trouble the West Indies bowlers and score some quick runs in Monday's clash. He has scored 211 runs in five matches and also picked up three wickets.

All-rounders

Matthew Nandu: Nandu has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the ICC Under-19 World Cup. He has scored 150 runs while also scalping six wickets in five matches.

Brian Bennett: Bennett is a player capable of contributing effectively with both the bat and ball. He has scored 211 runs and picked up three wickets in five matches.

Bowlers

Shiva Sankar: Sankar has bowled pretty well in this tournament, picking up nine wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 3.97. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Mgcini Dube: Dube will lead Zimbabwe Under-19's bowling attack today, having picked up six wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 5.48.

Top 5 best players to pick in WI-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Matthew Nandu (WI-U19) - 405 points

Brian Bennett (ZIM-U19) - 404 points

Shiva Sankar (WI-U19) - 334 points

Alex Falao (ZIM-U19) - 308 points

David Bennett (ZIM-U19) - 301 points

Important Stats for WI-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Matthew Nandu: 150 runs and 6 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 78.53 and ER - 3.12

Brian Bennett: 211 runs and 3 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 88.28 and ER - 4.00

Shiva Sankar: 9 wickets in 5 matches; ER - 3.97

Alex Falao: 9 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 5.58

David Bennett: 145 runs and 3 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 78.80 and ER - 3.12

WI-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today

WI-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Steven Saul, Teddy Bishop, Emmanuel Bawa, Shaqkere Parris, David Bennett, Matthew Nandu, Brian Bennett, Connor Mitchell, Nathan Edward, Shiva Sankar, Mgcini Dube.

Captain: Matthew Nandu. Vice-captain: Brian Bennett.

WI-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rivaldo Clarke, Teddy Bishop, Matthew Welch, David Bennett, Kevin Wickham, Matthew Nandu, Brian Bennett, Giovonte Depeiza, McKenny Clarke, Nathan Edward, Alex Falao.

Captain: Brian Bennett. Vice-captain: Matthew Nandu.

Edited by Samya Majumdar