WI vs BAN, 5th ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - May 13th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After a couple of high-scoring encounters in the tri-series, West Indies and Bangladesh lock horns once again as they look to enter the 2019 ICC World Cup on a high. The previous encounter between the two teams saw Bangladesh register a comfortable win over WI but one can expect a more competitive game this time around with another flat track on offer in Dublin. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for this exciting encounter.

Squads to choose from

West Indies:

Jason Holder (C), John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Sunil Ambris, Raymond Reifer, Fabian Allen, Ashely Nurse, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Jonathan Carter

Bangladesh:

Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Shaifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed, Nayeem Hasan, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Farhad Reza

Playing XI Updates

West Indies:

Shane Dowrich could return at the expense of Fabian Allen whle the rest of the side should remain unchanged. Shai Hope has been in fine form this series and will once again be crucial to their chances of beating the Bangladeshis along with Sunil Ambris, who scored a hundred in the previous game against Ireland. Their bowling unit looks settled with Gabriel and Cottrell possibly fighting over one spot come the World Cup.

Possible XI: Dowrich/Allen, Hope(WK), Bravo, Carter, Ambris, Chase, Holder(C), Roach, Nurse, Cottrell and Gabriel.

Bangladesh:

No changes are expected from the Bangladeshis after a washout against the Irish. Soumya Sarkar was able to replicate his domestic form on the international scene alongside Tamim Iqbal, while it was business as usual for Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan as they took their side home. Mustafizur Rahman proved to be quite expensive in the previous game against the West Indies with figures of 2/84. Much is expected from him alongside Mohammad Saifuddin and Mashrafe Mortaza in the pace department.

Possible XI: Sarkar, Tamim, Shakib, Rahim(WK), Mithun, Mahmadullah, Sabbir, Mehidy, Mortaza(C), Mustafizur and Saifuddin.

Match Details

West Indies vs Bangladesh, 5th ODI

13th May 2019, 3:15 PM IST

The Village, Dublin

Pitch Report

The previous match produced a high scoring game between West Indies and Ireland and should be no different on Monday as well. The pacers will be able to extract pace and bounce from the pitch to make it an even contest in the early stages of either innings.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Shai Hope is the preferred option with his recent form coming into play. With two hundreds from three games to his name, he should be picked without hesitation over Bangladesh stalwart Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen: Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal are must-have players in the side with their ability to score quick runs at the top of the order. Darren Bravo is another candidate who needs to prove his form heading into the World Cup and should be backed to score some runs alongside the likes of Roston Chase and Sunil Ambris.

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan is one of the best all-rounders in the world and should be picked without any hesitation. Along with him, Mohammad Saifuddin is also a good option to have in the side while Jason Holder's additional batting responsibility also holds him in good stead.

Bowlers: Two of Sheldon Cottrell, Kemar Roach, and Shannon Gabriel are a must in the side with their ability to generate pace and bounce on a good Dublin punch. Along with them, the variations of Mustafizur Rahman could be pivotal on Tuesday while Mehidy Hasan is also a handy option to have in the side.

Captain: Shai Hope and Shakib Al Hasan are the front-runners for captaincy considering the impact they have on their respective teams. Tamim Iqbal's record is also one to keep an eye on, making him an outsider for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shai Hope (WK), Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Jason Holder, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel and Mustafizur Rahman. Captain: Shai Hope

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Sunil Ambris, Darren Bravo, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Jason Holder, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel. Captain: Shakib Al Hasan