WI vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - May 7th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 41 // 06 May 2019, 21:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

In the second match of the tri series in Ireland, an upbeat West Indies side face Bangladesh in what promises to be an exciting clash on Tuesday. After a rampant win over the hosts, Ireland, West Indies look to sustain their momentum with another win although Bangladesh pose a different threat altogether with the likes of Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim revelling for the side in recent years to establish Bangladesh as a force to reckon with. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

West Indies:

Jason Holder (C), John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Sunil Ambris, Raymond Reifer, Fabian Allen, Ashely Nurse, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Jonathan Carter

Bangladesh:

Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Shaifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed, Nayeem Hasan, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Farhad Reza

Playing XI Updates

West Indies:

The returning, Shimron Hetmyer could replace Jonathan Carter in the playing XI while the rest of the side should remain unchanged. John Campbell and Shai Hope shared a record stand against Ireland and will once again be crucial to their chances of beating the Bangladeshis. Their bowling unit looks settled with Gabriel and Cottrell possibly fighting over one spot come the World Cup.

Possible XI: Campbell, Hope(WK), Bravo, Hetmyer/Carter, Ambris, Chase, Holder(C), Roach, Nurse, Cottrell and Gabriel.

Bangladesh:

Advertisement

Shakib Al Hasan returns for Bangladesh and should slot in the middle order alongside Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah, who form a formidable trio with experience and talent in abundance. Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das open the batting with the in-form, Soumya Sarkar following them. Mustafizur Rahman will be their go-to bowler with his subtle variations while Mehidy Hasan and Mohammad Saifuddin should provide much needed balance with their late-order hitting.

Possible XI: Tamim, Liton, Sarkar, Shakib, Rahim(WK), Mahmudullah, Mehidy, Saifuddin, Mortaza, Mustafizur and Rubel/Taskin.

Match Details

West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI

7th May 2019, 3:15 PM IST

Clontarf Cricket Club Ground, Dublin

Pitch Report

A very good pitch is on offer on Tuesday for both sides who do have quality pacers who can make the most of the conditions as well. New ball will be very crucial for both sides early on as they seek to register a crucial win heading into the World Cup

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Shai Hope is the preferred option after his marathon innings against Ireland is still fresh in everyone's minds. With his record in the 50 over format over the last year or so being impressive, he should be backed to score more runs.

Batsmen: John Campbell and Tamim Iqbal are must have players in the side with their ability to score quick runs at the top of the order. Darren Bravo is another candidate who needs to prove his form heading into the World Cup and should be backed to score some runs alongside the likes of Soumya Sarkar and Liton Das.

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan is one of the best all-rounders in the world and should be picked without any hesitation. Alongside the Bangladesh superstar, Jason Holder and Mohammad Saifuddin are also great options to have in the team.

Bowlers: Two of Sheldon Cottrell, Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel are a must in the side with their ability to generate pace and bounce on a good Dublin punch. Along with them, the variations of Mustafizur Rahman could be pivotal on Tuesday while one of Mehidy Hasan is also a handy option.

Captain: Shai Hope and Shakib Al Hasan are the front-runners for captaincy considering the impact they have on their respective teams. Tamim Iqbal's record is also one to keep an eye on, making him an outsider for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shai Hope (WK), John Campbell, Roston Chase, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Jason Holder, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel and Mustafizur Rahman. Captain: Shai Hope

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shai Hope (WK), John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Jason Holder, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel. Captain: Shakib Al Hasan