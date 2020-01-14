WI vs IRE 1st T20 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Jan 15th, 2020

After a fairly one-sided ODI series, Ireland and West Indies square off in the first T20 on Wednesday at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. Although Ireland did improve as the ODI series progressed, there is a lot of room from improvement for the visitors.

On the other hand, the Windies would love to translate the same form into the shortest format as well. Their fortunes have been boosted with the return of Dwayne Bravo and Rovman Powell, which makes it all the more harder for the Irishman to get their first win of the tour. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for WI vs IRE 1st T20.

Squads to choose from

West Indies

Kieron Pollard (C), Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Dwayne Bravo, Sherfane Rutherford, Nicholas Pooran, Sheldon Cottrell, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh and Kesrick Williams.

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Gareth Delany, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson, Mark Adair, Josh Little, George Dockrell, Barry McCarthy, Boyd Rankin and Craig Young.

Playing XI Updates

West Indies

Dwayne Bravo's inclusion adds much-needed balance to the West Indies side which boasts of an explosive batting unit. The in-form Evin Lewis will open the batting alongside Lendl Simmons with the duo of Hetmyer and Pooran following them.

While Pollard takes up the floater's role, Bravo's experience should serve them well. Brandon King should get the nod over Rutherford with two spinners in Walsh and Pierre set to feature on Wednesday. Cottrell will be key with the ball for the Windies as they look to continue their fine form in this format as well.

Possible XI: Lewis, Simmons, King, Hetmyer, Pooran (WK), Bravo, Pollard (C), Cottrell, Walsh, Pierre and Williams.

Ireland

Ireland have a better setup in the T20I format with a more explosive roster in their ranks. While Paul Stirling opens the batting unit with Kevin O'Brien, Andrew Balbirnie holds the key in the top order.

Young Gareth Delany is also one to watch out for along with Harry Tector in the middle order. They have ample batting depth with George Dockrell and Mark Adair capable of scoring quick runs in the death overs. Ireland should include Joshua Little, whose pace and bounce could add another dimension to their bowling attack, which should also feature Boyd Rankin and Simi Singh.

Possible XI: Stirling, O'Brien, Balbirnie (C), Delany, Tector, Wilson (WK), Dockrell, Simi, Adair, Rankin and Little.

Match details

West Indies vs Ireland, 1st T20I

15th January 2020, 10:30 PM IST

National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Pitch report

Spin is expected to play a crucial role in the proceedings with the third ODI between the two sides witnessing Hayden Walsh and Roston Chase run riot with six wickets between them. However, the batsmen should also favour conditions early on with 160-170 being a very competitive total on this surface. Chasing would be the ideal option for either side upon winning the toss.

Dream11 fantasy tips and suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Nicholas Pooran has grown leaps and bounds over the last year or so with consistent performances for the national side. The southpaw had a good hit in the third ODI as he helped himself to 43*. With Ireland's Tucker and Wilson not in the best of form, Pooran stands out as the ideal wicket-keeping option for the fantasy team.

Batsmen: Evin Lewis was the star of the show in the ODI leg with 208 runs in three games. The southpaw looks to be in fine touch which makes him a must-have in the side along with Lendl Simmons. While Brandon King is a decent pick, Paul Stirling's international experience also holds him in good stead. Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie is a dependable player as well, whose case is strengthened by his decent showing in the final ODI.

All-rounders: West Indian stalwart Dwayne Bravo is set to make a return to international cricket on Wednesday. With his experience and death bowling skills being highly valued, he should get the nod over fellow Trinidadian, Kieron Pollard for this game. Along with Bravo, Simi Singh and Gareth Delany are also good picks with either of them capable of picking a wicket or two with their spin bowling

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell and Mark Adair are dependable options with both of them impressing in this format over the last year or so. While Adair's batting prowess give him the edge over Barry McCarthy, Cottrell should pick a wicket or two with the KXIP recruit bowling the crucial overs for the home side. With spin expected to play a major part, Hayden Walsh's inclusion could also

Captain: Evin Lewis is the ideal candidate for captaincy given his recent exploits in the ODI format. The southpaw has a wonderful record in the shortest format as well and should continue his fine form on Wednesday as well.

Along with the opener, Hayden Walsh and Paul Stirling are also decent picks for the multiplier options. While Walsh's performances in CPL 2019 hold him in good stead, Paul Stirling is Ireland's best bet with the bat and should score some runs at the top of the order.

Dream11 Fantasy Teams

Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Bravo, Simi Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Mark Adair and Hayden Walsh. Captain: Lendl Simmons, Vice-Captain: Hayden Walsh

Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Andrew Balbirnie, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Paul Stirling, Dwayne Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Gareth Delany, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh and Barry McCarthy. Captain: Evin Lewis, Vice-Captain: Paul Stirling