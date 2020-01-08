WI vs IRE 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Jan 9th, 2020

Preview Published Jan 08, 2020

Jan 08, 2020 IST SHARE

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After a dominant performance on Tuesday, West Indies faces Ireland in the second ODI at the Kensington Oval. Although the Irish were considered the underdogs prior to the start of the series, they put in a poor performance in the first ODI which saw Evin Lewis star with the bat for the hosts.

A better performance would be the order of the day for the tourists as they look to level the series. However, they could be in for another long day as the West Indies, under the leadership of Kieron Pollard, look quite formidable. With their side being well-equipped for yet another win in home conditions, the Windies will ideally fancy their chances of gaining an unassailable lead in the ODI series. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for WI vs IRE.

Squads to choose from:

West Indies:

Kieron Pollard (C), Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell, Shai Hope, Khary Pierre, Alzarri Joseph and Hayden Walsh.

Ireland:

Andrew Balbirnie (C), Paul Stirling, James McCollum, William Porterfield, Gareth Delany, Kevin O'Brien, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Boyd Rankin, Craig Young.

Playing XI Updates:

West Indies:

No changes are expected from the Windies after a dominant performance earlier in the week. West Indies went in with a batting heavy side with Brandon King fitting in at number three, who should be given another chance. With Roston Chase and Kieron Pollard capable of filling in the fifth bowler's quota of overs, West Indies have a nice balance in their side. Sheldon Cottrell leads the bowling unit with Hayden Walsh assuming the role of lead spinner for the Indies. The duo of Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran will be key for them in the middle overs as the hosts look to wrap the series on Thursday.

Possible XI: Lewis, Hope(WK), King, Hetmyer, Pooran, Chase, Pollard(C), Joseph, Cottrell, Walsh and Paul.

Ireland:

Although they did lose the first ODI, Ireland should persist with the same set of players for this game. The likes of Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling were able to get a start but couldn't get going in the previous game. They will look to make amends as they seek to level the series while a better performance with the ball is also on the cards. They have good variety in their bowling attack with a lot riding on the shoulders of Boyd Rankin and Mark Adair.

Possible XI: Stirling, Delany, Balbirnie (C), Tucker(WK), Porterfield, O'Brien, Simi, Adair, Rankin, McCarthy and McBrine.

Match Details:

West Indies vs Ireland, 2nd ODI

January 9th 2020, 11:00 PM IST

Kensington Oval, Barbados

Pitch Report:

A similar type of track is expected on Thursday with the spinners expected to extract turn in the middle overs. The batsmen will have to bide their time in the middle before going big with either team looking to bat first. 260 should be a very competitive total in this potential series decider.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Shai Hope has developed into one of the best openers in ODI cricket over the last year or so. The West Indian averages 51 in this format and would love to make amends for a rare failure in the previous game. Another viable option would be Lorcan Tucker, who top-scored for Ireland in the series opener on Tuesday.

Batsmen: Evin Lewis is a must-have in the side after a superlative performance in the previous game. His knock of 99 will hold him in high regard prior to this game as he is picked along with Paul Stirling and Shimron Hetmyer. While Brandon King is due for a big knock as well, Andrew Balbirnie's sound technique and experience also guarantee runs and fantasy points in this game.

Allrounders: Roston Chase has shown enough promise since the ICC World Cup 2019 with both bat and ball. The West Indies all-rounder's off-spin should yield a wicket or two in the middle overs, which complements his batting as well. Along with him, Kevin O'Brien and Simi Singh are decent options as well although both of them didn't get many runs in the previous game.

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell and Hayden Walsh troubled the Irish batsmen consistently in the first ODI. A similar performance is expected from the West Indies duo albeit with more wickets to their names. While one of Keemo Paul or Alzarri Joseph is also a good pick, Mark Adair should get the nod due to his added batting ability. Andy McBrine is a viable alternative to Adair with spin playing a major role at the venue.

Captain: Shai Hope is the ideal candidate for captain or vice-captain with the Barbados native looking good for a big one. His record against the Irish is good as well with his career-best of 170 coming against the Irish last year. Along with the West Indian keeper, Hayden Walsh and Sheldon Cottrell are viable picks as well while Paul Stirling is an outsider for the multiplier options.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shai Hope, Lorcan Tucker, Paul Stirling, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Kevin O'Brien, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Keemo Paul and Andy McBrine. Captain: Shai Hope, Vice-Captain: Sheldon Cottrell

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shai Hope, Paul Stirling, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Andrew Balbirnie, Simi Singh, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph and Mark Adair. Captain: Shai Hope, Vice-Captain: Hayden Walsh