WI vs IRE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 1st ODI - January 8th, 2022

West Indies and Ireland will lock horns in the first ODI of the three-match series starting January 8, Saturday at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

West Indies are coming into this encounter after defeating Ireland a total of 10 times in this format. Ireland, on the other hand, have won just one match and the other two encounters ended without a result.

The Caribbean outfit will be led by destructive all-rounder Kieron Pollard. He will be ably supported by his deputy Shai Hope, who will also keep wickets in this series.

It would be interesting to watch performances of youngsters Odean Smith, Justin Greaves and Akeal Hossein.

Ireland will be missing Paul Stirling’s services as the batting all-rounder is down with COVID-19. However, the dashing opener is expected to play the remaining two ODIs. Andrew Balbirnie, the promising No.3 batter, will lead the team.

The visitors will be needing some extraordinary performances right from the first ball of the game to turn the tables and improve their head-to-head record. The Irish side are coming into this encounter after losing their warm-up game against Jamaica by five wickets.

#3 George Dockrell (IRE)

Bowling all-rounder George Dockrell did an exceptional job with the willow in the recently concluded warm-up encounter against Jamaica. Batting in the middle-order, he smacked 82 runs to help his side post a good total, but the knock was in vain.

The spin bowling all-rounder has 91 wickets to his name in this format and has also scored 730 runs in 65 innings. With the Kingston wicket turning out to be on the slower side, Dockrell's bowling will be crucial for Ireland.

#2 Jason Holder (WI)

Jason Holder’s emergence from red-ball all-rounder to white-ball cricketer has been incredible.

The dashing all-rounder has been producing match-winning knocks in the death overs with the willow and at the same time, he has been top notch with his variations with the ball in hand.

The 30-year-old has a total of 140 wickets in 117 ODI innings and has also scored 1894 runs in just 97 innings with 99* being his best knock. Holder is expected to share the new ball and also bat well in the death overs.

#1 Simi Singh (IRE)

Simi Singh comes into the contest after scoring an important 29 runs in the middle order against Jamaica in the warm-up encounter. However, he failed to create an impact with the ball as the hosts went all guns blazing with the willow to win the encounter.

Simi Singh has so far picked 37 wickets in 28 ODI innings with the best bowling figures of 5/10. He has also scored 547 runs in the same number of innings and his best knock is an unbeaten 100.

He would be a decent player to go as a multiplier in this encounter.

