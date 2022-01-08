WI vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st ODI

The first ODI between the West Indies (WI) and Ireland (IRE) is set to take place at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica on Saturday.

After a subdued limited-overs series against the USA, Ireland look to continue their white-ball preparations with a good performance against West Indies. Ireland boast a well-rounded squad capable of beating the Windies. However, Kieron Pollard and co. have been in decent form in the last year or so in this format, which should hand them the favorites tag ahead of the series. With both teams eyeing a win to start the series, a cracking game beckons at Sabina Park.

WI vs IRE Probable Playing 11 Today

WI XI

Shai Hope (wk), Devon Thomas, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales and Romario Shepherd

IRE XI

Harry Tector, William Porterfield, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Ben White, Mark Adair, Josh Little and Craig Young

Match Details

WI vs IRE, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 8th January 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at Sabina Park, with both the pacers and spinners likely to get some help off the surface. The pacers should get the new ball to swing around, keeping the batters on their toes. However, the batters will also have to keep an eye out for turn off the surface, making for a good contest against the spinners. With the pitch likely to slow down as the match progresses, both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss.

Today’s WI vs IRE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Shai Hope: Shai Hope is one of West Indies' better batters in this format, averaging in excess of 50. He will be keen to play another big knock at the top of the order, making him a fine addition to your WI vs IRE Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Andy Balbirnie: Andy Balbirnie is set to lead the Irish unit in the possible absence of Paul Stirling and Shane Getkate. Likely to bat at number three, Balbirnie will be key to Ireland's fortunes and is surely one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Roston Chase: Windies all-rounder Roston Chase has been in fine form over the last year with his white-ball prowess improving in leaps and bounds. With his ability to pick up a few wickets in the middle overs as well, Chase is a must-have in your WI vs IRE Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mark Adair: Mark Adair is perhaps Ireland's best bowler in the white-ball formats. Apart from his impressive prowess with the new ball, Adair can hold his own in the death overs too. With conditions also suitable for pacers, Adair should pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in WI vs IRE Dream11 prediction team

Kieron Pollard (WI)

Roston Chase (WI)

Mark Adair (IRE)

Important stats for WI vs IRE Dream11 prediction team

Kieron Pollard - 2633 runs in 119 ODI matches, Bat Average: 26.33

Josh Little - 27 wickets in 16 ODI matches, Bowl Average: 26.89

Akeal Hosein - 14 wickets in 9 ODI matches, Bowl Average:23.07

WI vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Today (1st ODI)

WI vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shai Hope, Lorcan Tucker, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Shamarh Brooks, Kieron Pollard, Roston Chase, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Akeal Hosein and Jayden Seales

Captain: Shai Hope. Vice-captain: Mark Adair.

WI vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shai Hope, Lorcan Tucker, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Craig Young, Josh Little, Akeal Hosein and Jayden Seales

Captain: Roston Chase. Vice-captain: Andy Balbirnie.

Edited by Samya Majumdar