WI vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

The second ODI between the West Indies (WI) and Ireland (IRE) is set to take place at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica on Thursday.

The Windies were able to get the better of the tourists in the previous ODI, courtesy of a good bowling performance. They will be keen to continue their form and seal a series win, but it is easier said than done. Ireland aren't pushovers by any means, with the likes of Andy Balbirnie and Josh Little capable of winning matches on their own. With both teams out to have a decisive say in the series, an entertaining game beckons in Jamaica.

WI vs IRE Probable Playing 11 Today

WI XI

Shai Hope (wk), Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith and Romario Shepherd

IRE XI

William Porterfield, Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine/Neil Rock, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Josh Little and Craig Young

Match Details

WI vs IRE, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 13th January 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch at Sabina Park is a good one to bat on with the ball coming fairly well on to the bat. But there should be some swing on offer for the pacers, who will look to take the pace off as the match progresses. Although there could be a hint of inconsistent bounce, the batters should feel at ease once they spend some time in the middle. Wickets in hand will be key for both teams, with 260 being par at the venue.

Today’s WI vs IRE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Shai Hope: Shai Hope is one of the more accomplished batters in the Windies set-up, averaging in excess of 50 in the ODI format. Although he didn't fare well in the previous game, Hope will be keen to get back among the runs, making him a must-have in your WI vs IRE Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Andy Balbirnie: Andy Balbirnie scored a fine fifty in the previous ODI, albeit in a losing cause. The Ireland captain has a good record against the Windies and given his form in this format, he is one to watch out for today.

All-rounder

Kieron Pollard: Kieron Pollard, like his counterpart Andy Balbirnie, scored a fifty in the first ODI, helping West Indies to a match-winning total. Pollard's experience should also hold him in good stead and make him a handy pick in your WI vs IRE Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mark Adair: Mark Adair was perhaps Ireland's best player in the first ODI. Apart from his obvious talent with the ball, Adair was also able to score some quick runs down the order. With his all-round ability being key to Ireland's fortunes, he should deliver some much-needed Dream11 fantasy points in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in WI vs IRE Dream11 prediction team

Kieron Pollard (WI)

Roston Chase (WI)

Mark Adair (IRE)

Important stats for WI vs IRE Dream11 prediction team

Kieron Pollard - 2702 runs in 120 ODI matches, SR: 95.07

Josh Little - 28 wickets in 17 ODI matches, Bowl Average: 27.57

Akeal Hosein - 15 wickets in 10 ODI matches, ER: 3.92

WI vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd ODI)

WI vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Lorcan Tucker, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Shamarh Brooks, Mark Adair, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Josh Little and Alzarri Joseph

Captain: Shai Hope. Vice-captain: Alzarri Joseph.

WI vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Lorcan Tucker, Andy Balbirnie, Gareth Delany, Shamarh Brooks, Mark Adair, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Josh Little and Alzarri Joseph

Captain: Akeal Hosein. Vice-captain: Mark Adair.

Edited by Samya Majumdar