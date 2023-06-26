WI vs NED Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers match – June 26, 2023

After a shocking defeat to Zimbabwe, West Indies will be meeting Netherlands in the 18th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023. Both sides from Group A have already made it to the Super Sixes already as they will be facing each other at Harare, Zimbabwe on Monday, June 26.

While West Indies are coming off a loss to Zimbabwe, Netherlands are coming off two back-to-back wins. Here we are looking at the three best players as captain or vice-captain for Dream11 Prediction WI vs NED scheduled to be played on Monday, June 26.

#3 Alzarri Joseph (WI) – 8.5 Credits

Alzarri Joseph has been a consistent performer for West Indies so far. The fast bowlers has claimed 6 wickets in 3 matches at an economy of 5.17. In last outing against Zimbabwe, he claimed two wickets for 42 runs. The team will look up to him for his controlled bowling and timely breakthroughs.

In 59 games, Joseph has scalped 99 wickets in the ODI format, with best figures of 5/56.

#2 Shai Hope (WI) - 9 Credits

West Indies Captain Shai Hope has scored 216 runs in three matches at an average of 72. No wonder, he will be the main batter for the team. With already a hundred and a fifty to his name, Hope would be motivated to make a strong comeback and lead the team with his batting performance. Despite making into the Super Sixes, it was a shocking defeat for West Indies against Zimbabwe.

Shai Hope will be one of the best picks as captain or vice-captain for Dream11 Prediction WI vs NED.

#1 Logan Van Beek (NED) - 9 Credits

Logan van Beek has been performing exceptionally well for the Netherlands team. He has picked up five wickets in three games with an impressive economy rate of 4.53. He is coming off a four-wicket haul against Nepal conceding 24 runs in 9.3 overs.

With his team already into the Super Sixes, Logan van Beek will be a perfect pick as captain or vice captain for Dream11 Prediction WI vs NED.

