WI vs NEP Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ICC ODI WC Qualifiers match – June 22, 2023

West Indies will be up against Nepal in the World Cup Qualifiers at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. Both teams are geared up to showcase their skills and compete for a crucial victory. West Indies started their campaign on a positive note, displaying their dominance as one of the best teams in the competition.

They registered a convincing 39-run win over the United States of America in their previous game and are determined to continue their winning streak.

On the other hand, Nepal faced defeat in their opening game against Zimbabwe but made an impressive comeback by securing a six-wicket victory over the United States of America in their last match. This victory has given them the much-needed momentum and confidence to take on the West Indies.

Now, let's delve into the three captaincy picks for the WI vs NEP Dream11:

#3 Jason Holder (WI) - 9 credits

Jason Holder, one of the top all-rounders in world cricket, is a must-pick for the WI vs NEP Dream11. He showcased his class and impact in the previous game by being awarded the Player of the Match. Holder contributed significantly with both bat and ball, scoring a vital half-century and taking a wicket.

His ability to perform under pressure and make valuable contributions makes him a strong candidate for captaincy. Expect him to deliver another stellar performance and lead from the front.

#2 Shai Hope (WI) - 9 credits

Shai Hope is a consistent performer for the West Indies and a vital captaincy pick for the WI vs NEP Dream11. He has consistently performed well in recent times and has become one of the team's most reliable batters.

Hope's ability to anchor the innings and build substantial partnerships makes him a valuable asset for the West Indies. With his excellent technique and temperament, he has the potential to score big runs and guide the team to a formidable total.

#1 Kushal Bhurtel (NEP) - 8 credits

Kushal Bhurtel has been the shining star for Nepal in both of their matches so far and is a vital captaincy pick for the WI vs NEP Dream11. He displayed tremendous talent and composure in the opening game, scoring 99 runs, and followed it up with a solid knock of 39 runs in the next match.

Bhurtel's ability to score runs consistently and handle pressure situations makes him a key player for Nepal.

