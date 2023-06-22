WI vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, Match 9

The 9th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers will see West Indies (WI) squaring off against Nepal (NEP) at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe on Thursday, June 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the WI vs NEP Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

West Indies won their last match against the USA by 39 runs. Nepal, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches of the season.

Although Nepal have shown promise in the tournament, West Indies are likely to continue their winning momentum.

WI vs NEP Match Details

The 9th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers will be played on June 22 at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. The game is set to take place at 12:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WI vs NEP, Match 9

Date and Time: 22nd June 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe

Pitch Report

The pitch at Harare Sports Club is a well-balanced one, where there are plenty of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. You might see a high-scoring match with wickets from pacers, especially death over bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Zimbabwe and Netherlands, where a total of 634 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

WI vs NEP Form Guide

WI - W

NEP - L W

WI vs NEP Probable Playing XI

WI Playing XI

No injury updates

Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (c & wk), Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

NEP Playing XI

No injury updates

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Bhim Sharki, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi

WI vs NEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Hope

S Hope is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. N Pooran is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

B King

J Charles and B King are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. K Bhurtel played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Holder

R Chase and J Holder are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. D Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Joseph

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Lamichhane and A Joseph. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Hosein is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

WI vs NEP match captain and vice-captain choices

S Hope

S Hope will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He smashed 54 runs in the last match against the USA team.

J Holder

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Holder as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 56 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for WI vs NEP, Match 9

R Chase

B King

J Holder

S Hope

K Bhurtel

West Indies vs Nepal Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

West Indies vs Nepal Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Hope, Asif Sheikh

Batters: B King (c), K Charles, K Bhurtel

All-rounders: R Chase, J Holder (vc), D Singh, K Karan

Bowlers: S Lamichhane, A Joseph

West Indies vs Nepal Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Hope (c)

Batters: B King, K Charles, K Bhurtel

All-rounders: R Chase (vc), J Holder, D Singh, K Karan, G Jha

Bowlers: S Lamichhane, A Joseph

