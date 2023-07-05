WI vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ICC ODI WC Qualifiers match – July 5, 2023

Oman and West Indies will meet in the seventh match of the Super Sixes of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday, July 5.

Oman are coming off a 74-run loss to Scotland, whereas Scotland defeated the West Indies by seven wickets. West Indies, two-time champions, are now of the World Cup and will be hoping to end the campaign on a good note.

Here we are looking at the top three players who could be good picks as captain or vice-captain for WI vs OMN Dream11 Prediction.

# 3 Ayaan Khan (OMN)- 9 Credits

Ayaan Khan is coming off an unbeaten 92-ball 105 against the Netherlands. Thanks to him Oman stayed in the chase despite losing a few quick wickets at the top. They lost the match by 74 runs (DLS method) but Ayaan emerged as the sole warrior.

He is currently the leading runs scorer for Oman in the ongoing tournament with 285 runs in six games at an average of 57. He should be backed as a pick as captain or vice-captain for WI vs OMN Dream11 Prediction.

#2 Nicholas Pooran (WI)- 9 Credits

West Indies v England - T20 International Series Third T20I

Nicholas Pooran has scored 317 runs in four matches so far at an average of close to 80. With already two hundreds to his name, he is undoubtedly one of the key batters of the side.

Pooran looked brilliant in the match against the Netherlands with an unbeaten 104 off 65 and is currently the leading run-scorer for the West Indies. He will be a good pick as captain or vice-captain for WI vs OMN Dream11 Prediction.

#1 Bilal Khan (OMN)- 9 Credits

Bilal Khan of Oman appealing for a lbw

In the bowling department, Bilal Khan from Oman has picked up 13 wickets in six matches at an average of 25.38 and an economy rate of 6.11. He is coming off a 3/75 against the Netherlands.

His best performance in the Qualifiers came against Scotland when he claimed a five-wicket haul, conceding just 55 runs in his 10 overs, including two maidens. Bilal Khan, therefore, looks like a good pick as captain or vice-captain for WI vs OMN Dream11 Prediction.

Poll : Which of these players will fetch more points today? Ayaan Khan Bilal Khan 0 votes