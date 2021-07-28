WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20

The first T20I between West Indies (WI) and Pakistan (PAK) is set to take place at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Wednesday.

The Windies continue their T20 World Cup preparations as they host Pakistan in a four-match T20I series. Although they come into this series on the back of a successful T20I series against Australia, Pakistan pose a different threat with Babar Azam looking to lead his side to a winning start on the tour in the first encounter.

WI XI vs PAK XI Probable Playing 11 Today

WI XI

Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Andre Russell, Obed McCoy and Fidel Edwards/Akeal Hosein

PAK XI

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir and Haris Rauf

Match Details

West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 28th July 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados

Pitch Report

Although the Kensington Oval played host to a couple of low-scoring encounters in the ODI series between West Indies and Australia, a better batting track is expected for the series. However, the bowlers will continue to get some help off the surface, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the pitch will get slower, bringing the spinners into play. Both teams will ideally look to bat first and make good of the conditions first up with 150 being a decent total at the venue.

Today's WI vs PAK Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Mohammad Rizwan: Arguably the best batsman in the T20I format this year, Rizwan has been unstoppable since his promotion to the top of the order. Expect the wicketkeeper-batsman to come good against a strong West Indies bowling attack.

Batsmen

Babar Azam: Who else but Babar Azam? The Pakistan captain had a decent tour of England with a fifty to his name at Trent Bridge. With a career average in excess of 45, Azam is sure to be a popular pick in today's WI vs PAK Dream11 teams

Lendl Simmons: Lendl Simmons was West Indies' highest runscorer in their T20I series win against Australia with 165 runs. With an eye for a big score, Simmons could be in for a big score against Pakistan.

All-rounders

Fabian Allen: Explosive with the bat and handy with the ball, Fabian Allen is one of the most exciting players to watch in the format. With the pitch on the slower side, Allen could well play a big role with bat and ball.

Mohammad Hafeez: Pakistan veteran Mohammad Hafeez didn't have the best of series against England. However, Hafeez has the experience and skill-set to succeed in Barbados, making him a brilliant differential option for your WI vs PAK Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Hayden Walsh: Hayden Walsh has been on a roll since his recent call-up to the T20I set-up. With 12 wickets in his previous T20I series, Walsh is one to watch out for against the Pakistan batting unit.

Hasan Ali: Hasan Ali has been Pakistan's best bowler across all formats this year. Able with the new and old ball and blessed with a plethora of variations, one can bank on Hasan Ali to deliver with the ball in hand.

Top 5 best players to pick in WI vs PAK Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam (PAK) - 10.0 credits

Shadab Khan (PAK) - 9.0 credits

Shimron Hetmyer (WI) - 8.5 credits

Hayden Walsh (WI) - 8.5 credits

Hasan Ali (PAK) - 9.0 credits

Important stats for WI vs PAK Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Rizwan: 706 runs in 13 T20I matches in 2021; Bat Average: 100.86

Babar Azam: 2153 runs in 57 T20I matches; Bat Average: 46.80

Hayden Walsh: 12 wickets in five T20I matches in 2021, Bowl Average: 11.67

Lendl Simmons: 159 runs in three ODIs vs India in 2021, SR - 77.94

Hasan Ali: 14 wickets in seven T20I matches in 2021, Economy: 8.02

WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today

WI vs PAK 1st T20 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hayden Walsh and Obed McCoy

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan. Vice-captain: Lendl Simmons

WI vs PAK 1st T20 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Kieron Pollard, Lendl Simmons, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Hayden Walsh and Obed McCoy

Captain: Mohammad Hafeez. Vice-captain: Lendl Simmons

Edited by Samya Majumdar