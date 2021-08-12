WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st Test

The first Test between West Indies and Pakistan is set to take place at the Sabina Park in Jamaica on Thursday.

After a rain-marred T20I series, the Windies will look to set the record straight in the longest format. But they face a competent Pakistan side who will be eyeing a good start to the series under the captaincy of Babar Azam.

WI vs PAK Probable Playing 11 Today

WI XI

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Kieran Powell, Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Rakheem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph and Chemar Holder

PAK XI

Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohd Rizwan (wk), Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas and Faheem Ashraf

Match Details

WI vs PAK, 1st Test

Date and Time: 12th August 2021, at 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sabina Park, Jamaica

Pitch Report

The bowlers are expected to have a big say in the proceedings with help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. The batsmen will have to weather the storm and try to settle down before playing the big shots. Inclement weather could have a say in the game, but we should have a full match. Both teams will look to bowl first upon winning the toss and making full use of the conditions in store.

Today's WI vs PAK Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan has been in fine form for Pakistan in all three formats. Although runscoring is bound to be a touch difficult, Rizwan is good value for runs.

Batsman

Babar Azam: Likewise, Babar Azam has been sensational in all formats, although he has some room for improvement in Test cricket. He will be looking to make a big impact in the game, making him a must-have in your WI vs PAK Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Jason Holder: Jason Holder is a fine exponent of swing bowling and can hold his own with the bat. Given the nature of the pitch, he is surely one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Hasan Ali: Hasan Ali has been Pakistan's go-to bowler across all formats, with the lanky pacer possessing the ability to swing the ball. He will be key for the tourists as they look to start the series with a win.

Top 3 best players to pick in WI vs PAK Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam(PAK)

Jason Holder (WI)

Hasan Ali (PAK)

Important stats for WI vs PAK Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam: 2169 runs in 59 Test innings; Bat Average: 42.53

Hasan Ali: 57 wickets in 13 Test matches, Bowl Average: 22.05

Jason Holder: 129 wickets and 2287 runs in 49 Tests

WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today

WI vs PAK 1st Test Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Kraigg Brathwaite, Babar Azam, Azhar Ali, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi

Captain: Hasan Ali. Vice-captain: Jason Holder

WI vs PAK 1st Test Dream11 Fantasy #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Kraigg Brathwaite, Babar Azam, Shai Hope, Abid Ali, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Kemar Roach, Hasan Ali, Chemar Holder and Mohammad Abbas

Captain: Jason Holder. Vice-captain: Babar Azam

Edited by Samya Majumdar