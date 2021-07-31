WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20

The second T20I between West Indies and Pakistan is set to take place at the Providence Ground in Guyana on Saturday.

After a false start to the series, the West Indies will look to resume their preparations for the T20 World Cup with a win over Pakistan. However, Babar Azam and co. are perhaps one of the most unpredictable sides in the shortest format, making for a cracking game in Guyana.

WI XI vs PAK XI Probable Playing 11 Today

WI XI

Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Andre Russell, Obed McCoy and Dwayne Bravo

PAK XI

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Usman Qadir

Match Details

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 31st July 2021, at 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

A competitive game between bat and ball is in store with some help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. While the pacers should get the ball to swing around early on, the batters will look to make good use of the powerplay restrictions. As the match progresses, spinners will play a significant role, with the pacers also ideally reverting to off-pace deliveries. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss with 150-160 being par at the venue.

Today's WI vs PAK Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan is the top run-scorer in T20Is this year, with the wicket-keeper batsmen making good use of his promotion to the top of the order. Given the nature of the pitch, Rizwan could well be in for another productive outing.

Batsmen

Babar Azam: Babar Azam isn't far off Rizwan in terms of impact with the bat. With the kind of form that he is in, Azam is a must-have in your WI vs PAK Dream11 team.

Evin Lewis: Evin Lewis had a woeful ODI series against Australia before getting back amongst the runs in the final ODI. With Lendl Simmons likely to be ruled out, the onus is on Lewis to deliver a fast start at the top of the order.

All-rounders

Shadab Khan: Pakistan's lead spinner, Shadab Khan enjoyed a decent tour of England with the ball. However, Shadab will be crucial in the lower-middle order, with the pitch suiting him perfectly.

Bowlers

Hayden Walsh: West Indian leg-spinner Hayden Walsh has been the talk of the town with a heap of wickets under his belt in the last few weeks. Given the nature of the track and the amount of turn on offer, Walsh should be a handful for the tourists.

Hasan Ali: Hasan Ali was the pick of the bowlers in the first T20I as he picked up two wickets in a rain-curtailed encounter. Given his bag of tricks, Hasan Ali is one to watch out for in this game and the series as well.

Top 5 best players to pick in WI vs PAK Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam (PAK) - 10.0 credits

Shadab Khan (PAK) - 9.0 credits

Shimron Hetmyer (WI) - 8.5 credits

Hayden Walsh (WI) - 8.5 credits

Hasan Ali (PAK) - 9.0 credits

Important stats for WI vs PAK Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Rizwan: 706 runs in 13 T20I innings in 2021; Bat Average: 100.86

Babar Azam: 2153 runs in 58 T20I matches; Bat Average: 46.80

Hayden Walsh: 12 wickets in five T20I matches in 2021, Bowl Average: 11.67

Evin Lewis: 1283 runs in 44 T20I matches, SR: 160.17

Hasan Ali: 16 wickets in 8T20I matches in 2021, Economy: 8.02

WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today

WI vs PAK 2nd T20 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohd Rizwan, Kieron Pollard, Evin Lewis, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Andre Russell, Shadab Khan, Dwayne Bravo, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir and Hayden Walsh

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Andre Russell

WI vs PAK 2nd T20 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Andre Russell, Mohd Hafeez, Dwayne Bravo, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Hayden Walsh

Captain: Evin Lewis. Vice-captain: Babar Azam

