WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd Test

The second Test between West Indies and Pakistan is set to take place at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Thursday.

After a thrilling one-wicket triumph, West Indies will look to seal a series win with the likes of Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales in fine touch. But they will need to be wary of a wounded Pakistan team ready to pounce on the home side and level the series in what promises to be another entertaining game of Test cricket in Jamaica.

WI vs PAK Probable Playing 11 Today

WI XI

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Kieran Powell, Joshua da Silva (wk), Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Nkrumah Bonner

PAK XI

Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohd Rizwan (wk), Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas and Faheem Ashraf

Match Details

WI vs PAK, 2nd Test

Date and Time: 20th August 2021, at 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sabina Park, Jamaica

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pacers will be key on this surface given the nature of the pitch. Excess movement and bounce off the surface is expected, with the batsmen likely to struggle for runs. There should be some variable bounce on offer as well, making it difficult for runscoring. Both teams will look to bowl first upon winning the toss and make full use of the conditions upfront.

Today's WI vs PAK Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Mohammad Rizwan: Although Mohammad Rizwan showed glimpses of his ability in the previous Test, he couldn't convert his starts into a big one. He will be key for the Pakistanis given his ability to keep the scoreboard ticking regardless of the pitch.

Batsman

Babar Azam: Babar Azam did manage some runs in the second innings of the previous Test. However, he will be itching to make an impact in this game as Pakistan look to level the series.

All-rounder

Jason Holder: Jason Holder impressed with both the bat and ball in the previous game, making good use of the conditions on offer. He is expected to be a popular pick in the second Test as well, given his form and skill-set.

Bowler

Kemar Roach: Kemar Roach was relentless with the new ball in both innings and even came up with a crucial knock in the second innings to guide the Windies to a historic win. However, he should prove to be a menace with the ball in this Test, making him a must-have in your WI vs PAK Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in WI vs PAK Dream11 prediction team

Shaheen Afridi (PAK) - 180 points

Jason Holder (WI) - 191 points

Kemar Roach (WI) - 163 points

Important stats for WI vs PAK Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam: 2254 runs in 61 Test innings; Bat Average: 42.53

Hasan Ali: 61 wickets in 14 Test matches, Bowl Average: 22.10

Jason Holder: 133 wickets and 2361 runs in 50 Tests

WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today

WI vs PAK 2nd Test Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohd Rizwan, Kraigg Brathwaite, Babar Azam, Azhar Ali, Jason Holder, Faheem Ashraf, Kyle Mayers, Shaheen Afridi, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Hasan Ali

Captain: Jason Holder. Vice-captain: Babar Azam

WI vs PAK 2nd Test Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohd Rizwan, Kraigg Brathwaite, Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Jason Holder, Faheem Ashraf, Kyle Mayers, Shaheen Afridi, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Mohd Abbas

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Shaheen Afridi

Edited by Samya Majumdar