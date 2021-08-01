WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd T20

The third T20I between West Indies and Pakistan is set to take place at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday.

West Indies will be looking to bounce back after a tough loss in the second T20I at the hands of tourists Pakistan. However, Babar Azam and co. have seemingly struck a balance in their line-up and will prove to be a handful in what promises to be a cracking game of T20 cricket in Guyana.

WI XI vs PAK XI Probable Playing 11 Today

WI XI

Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Andre Russell, Obed McCoy and Dwayne Bravo

PAK XI

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Usman Qadir

Match Details

WI vs PAK, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 1st August 2021, at 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons in Guyana with something on offer for both the pacers and spinners. While the fast bowlers should get the ball to swing around early on, the batsmen will look to take the attack to the opposition. Spinners will play a huge role in the middle overs, given the turn on offer. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 160 being a great total at the venue.

Today's WI vs PAK Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan broke the international record for most runs in T20Is in a calendar year in the previous game. Given the form he is in at the moment, it is hard to look past the Pakistan wicket-keeper for this game.

Batsmen

Babar Azam: Talking about the must-have players in your WI vs PAK Dream11 team, Babar Azam slammed yet another fifty in the previous game. Blessed with immense technique and composure, Azam could come up with yet another impactful performance today.

Chris Gayle: Chris Gayle couldn't get going in the second T20I despite hitting a massive six early on in his innings. Given the leg-spin-heavy bowling attack that Pakistan are set to field, Gayle could be a great addition to your WI vs PAK Dream11 team.

All-rounders

Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan didn't get much of an opportunity with the bat. However, he churned out figures of 0/22 in his four overs, missing out on a wicket or two. Expect Shadab to come up with yet another good performance on a pitch that should suit his skill-set.

Bowlers

Hayden Walsh: West Indies leggie Hayden Walsh also couldn't pick up a wicket in the previous game despite threatening the opposition on a few occasions. With a decent googly at his disposal, Walsh could prove a handful for the Pakistan batsmen in this much-awaited encounter

Hasan Ali: Star pacer Hasan Ali has been the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan in the series. In addition to his sublime bowling form, Hasan is often being used as a pinch-hitter, making him the perfect differential pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in WI vs PAK Dream11 prediction team

Jason Holder (WI) - 126 points

Nicholas Pooran (WI) - 125 points

Mohammad Hafeez (PAK) - 90 points

Hasan Ali (PAK) - 103 points

Babar Azam (PAK) - 75 points

Important stats for WI vs PAK Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Rizwan: 752 runs in 14 T20I innings in 2021; Bat Average: 94

Babar Azam: 2204 runs in 59 T20I matches; Bat Average: 46.89

Dwayne Bravo: 17 wickets in 13 T20I matches in 2021, Bowl Average: 17.59

Chris Gayle: 1841 runs in 72 T20I matches, SR: 139.05

Hasan Ali: 17 wickets in nine T20I matches in 2021, Bowl Average: 14.65

WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today

WI vs PAK 3rd T20 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Mohammad Hafeez, Dwayne Bravo, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Hayden Walsh

Captain: Chris Gayle. Vice-captain: Hasan Ali

WI vs PAK 3rd T20 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Fletcher, Mohammad Hafeez, Dwayne Bravo, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir and Hayden Walsh

Captain: Hasan Ali. Vice-captain: Shimron Hetmyer

Edited by Samya Majumdar