WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 4th T20

The fourth T20I between West Indies and Pakistan is set to take place at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday.

With the previous game being washed out, the Windies will look to level the series with a win in the series finale. However, Pakistan have looked the better of the two sides so far and will eye a series win in this much-awaited clash.

WI XI vs PAK XI Probable Playing 11 Today

WI XI

Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd and Dwayne Bravo

PAK XI

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf and Usman Qadir

Match Details

WI vs PAK, 4th T20I

Date and Time: 3rd August 2021, at 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Providence Stadium is on the slower side with the batters having to work hard for the runs. The pacers, meanwhile, will get the ball to move around early on. As the match progresses, it will get tougher for the batsmen, who will need to keep an eye out for turn off the surface. Wickets in hand will be crucial, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss. Although 150 should be a good total at the venue, both teams have the firepower to aim for 170.

Today's WI vs PAK Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan has been one of the most in-form players in the T20 format this year. Given his ability against both spin and pace, he is the perfect player to have in your WI vs PAK Dream11 team.

Batsmen

Babar Azam: Babar Azam slammed a fifty in the only completed game in the series. Blessed with immense technique and composure, Azam could come up with yet another impactful performance today.

Chris Gayle: Chris Gayle couldn't get going in the second T20I despite hitting a massive six early on in his innings. With Gayle set to open the batting alongside Fletcher, he could be a great addition to your WI vs PAK Dream11 team.

All-rounders

Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan has looked in decent form with the ball in this series. Given his batting ability, he could be a big asset in your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Hayden Walsh: The pitch at the Providence Stadium has been on the slower side, playing into Hayden Walsh's hands, who has been brilliant for West Indies in the last few weeks. One can bank on him picking up a few wickets in today's fixture.

Hasan Ali: Star pacer Hasan Ali has been the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan in the series. In addition to his sublime bowling form, Hasan is often being used as a pinch-hitter, making him the perfect differential pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in WI vs PAK Dream11 prediction team

Jason Holder (WI) - 130 points

Nicholas Pooran (WI) - 129 points

Mohammad Hafeez (PAK) - 94 points

Hasan Ali (PAK) - 107 points

Babar Azam (PAK) - 79 points

Important stats for WI vs PAK Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Rizwan: 752 runs in 14 T20I innings in 2021; Bat Average: 94

Babar Azam: 2204 runs in 60 T20I matches; Bat Average: 46.89

Dwayne Bravo: 17 wickets in 14 T20I matches in 2021, Bowl Average: 17.59

Chris Gayle: 1842 runs in 73 T20I matches, SR: 138.91

Hasan Ali: 17 wickets in ten T20I matches in 2021, Bowl Average: 14.65

WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today

WI vs PAK 4th T20 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Fletcher, Mohammad Hafeez, Dwayne Bravo, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir and Hayden Walsh

Captain: Hasan Ali. Vice-captain: Shimron Hetmyer

WI vs PAK 4th T20 Dream11 Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Nicholas Pooran, Dwayne Bravo, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir and Hayden Walsh

Captain: Chris Gayle. Vice-captain: Hasan Ali

Edited by Samya Majumdar