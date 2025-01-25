WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies tour of Pakistan 2025, 2nd Test

The 2nd Test match of the West Indies tour of Pakistan 2025 will see West Indies (WI) squaring off against Pakistan (PAK) at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Saturday, January 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Pakistan won the last test match against West Indies by 127 runs. They batted first and smashed 230 runs and were able to restrict West Indies for only 137 runs in the 2nd innings. Sajid Khan took 9 wickets in the last match for only 115 runs.

These two teams have played a total of 55 head-to-head matches. Pakistan have won 22 matches, while West Indies managed to win 18 matches. 15 matches ended in no result.

WI vs PAK Match Details

The 2nd Test match of the West Indies tour of Pakistan 2025 will be played on January 25 at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WI vs PAK, 2nd Test Match

Date and Time: 25th January 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Pitch Report

The pitch at Multan Cricket Stadium is good for both batters and bowlers. Team winning the toss should look to bowl first and make the best use of the swing in the first few days to control the match. The last test match played at this venue was between West Indies and Pakistan. A total of 647 runs were scored at a loss of 40 wickets.

WI vs PAK Form Guide

WI - L

PAK - W

WI vs PAK Probable Playing XI

WI Playing XI

No injury updates

Mikyle Louis, Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Keacy Carty, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Alick Athanaze, Tevin Imlach (wk), Gudakesh Motie, Kevin Sinclair, Jomel Warrican, Jayden Seales

PAK Playing XI

No injury updates

Shan Masood (c), Muhammad Hurraira, Kamran Ghulam, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Abrar Ahmed

WI vs PAK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the middle order and don the gloves for his team. He smashed 73 runs in the last test match. Tevin Imlach is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Shan Masood

Shan Masood and Babar Azam are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Masood is in top-notch form. He smashed 63 runs in the last test match. Alick Athanaze is another good batter for today's match. He has already smashed 3429 runs in 61 test matches.

All-rounders

Saud Shakeel

Agha Salman and Saud Shakeel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both all-rounders are in top-notch form. Shakeel smashed 86 runs in the last match against West Indies. Kavem Hodge is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Sajid Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Sajid Khan is in great form. He smashed 23 runs and took 9 wickets in the last match. Jomel Warrican is another good bowler for today's match.

WI vs PAK match captain and vice-captain choices

Sajid Khan

Sajid Khan is the most crucial pick from Pakistan as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He smashed 23 runs and took 9 wickets in the last match.

Jomel Warrican

Jomel Warrican is another crucial pick from the West Indies squad. He is in top notch form and expected to play a crucial role with the ball once again. He smashed 31 runs and took 10 wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for WI vs PAK, 2nd Test Match

Sajid Khan

Nauman Ali

Jomel Warrican

Mohammad Rizwan

Saud Shakeel

West Indies vs Pakistan Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

West Indies vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Rizwan

Batters: B Azam, S Shakeel, A Athanaze

All-rounders: S Shakeel, A Salman

Bowlers: S Khan, N Ali, J Warrican, A Ahmed, G Motie

West Indies vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Rizwan

Batters: B Azam, S Shakeel, K Braithwaite

All-rounders: S Shakeel

Bowlers: S Khan, N Ali, J Warrican, A Ahmed, G Motie, K Sinclair

