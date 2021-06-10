WI vs SA Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for the 1st Test between West Indies and South Africa

The first Test of a two-match series between West Indies and South Africa kicks off at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia on June 10.

This series marks South Africa's first trip to the Caribbean since 2010. Under a new captain in Dean Elgar, the Proteas will attempt to win an away series for the first time since March 2017.

West Indies, on the other hand, are unbeaten in four Tests this calendar year. Kraigg Brathwaite will welcome the return of Roston Chase, with several exciting middle-order batsmen keen on making an impression against the Proteas.

West Indies' squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican

South Africa's squad: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Quinton de Kock, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Peterson , Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams , Prenelan Subrayen, Marco Jansen

Here are three players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 1st Test between West Indies and South Africa.

#3 Rahkeem Cornwall (West Indies)

England v West Indies: Day 3 - Third Test #RaiseTheBat Series

Fan favorite Rahkeem Cornwall has played only seven Tests for West Indies, but early reports suggest that he will pip Roston Chase to a spot in the playing XI for the 1st Test against South Africa. If he does make the team, he becomes a viable Dream11 pick.

Cornwall has scores of 61 and 73 in his last two Test innings, both of which came at home. And in the series before that away in Bangladesh, the all-rounder scalped 14 wickets in just two Tests while delivering a great number of overs.

In good form and an integral part of his country's Test setup, Cornwall is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 1st Test between West Indies and South Africa.

#2 Dean Elgar (South Africa)

South Africa v Sri Lanka - First Test Day 2

Replacing Quinton de Kock at the helm of the South African Test team, Dean Elgar has a massive task on his hands to turn the fortunes of the country around. The southpaw, who is arguably the best Test opener in the world right now, doesn't have a single-digit score in any of his last 14 innings in the format.

Elgar wasn't completely impressive in the previous series in Pakistan, with scores of 58, 29, 15 and 17. He will be eager to score runs, and certainly has the technique and temperament to lead from the front in St. Lucia.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 1st West Indies vs South Africa Test, Elgar could return big points.

#1 Jason Holder (West Indies)

New Zealand v West Indies - 2nd Test: Day 4

If Elgar has recently been appointed his country's Test captain, Jason Holder has seen his fortunes head in a completely different direction. No longer the skipper in any format, he has been able to focus exclusively on his batting and bowling.

That showed in his performances against Sri Lanka in March. Holder scored 138 runs and picked up seven wickets across the two Tests, even taking two catches to reaffirm his status as the No. 1 Test all-rounder in the world.

Guaranteed to find a way to contribute over the course of a five-day game, Holder is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 1st Test between West Indies and South Africa.

