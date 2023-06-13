WI vs SCO Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ICC CWC Qualifier Warm-up match – June 13, 2023

West Indies and Scotland gear up to play their first warm-up fixture on June 13 at Harare Sports Club. Both teams will look to get much-needed preparation ahead of the ICC CWC Qualifiers.

West Indies and Scotland have faced each other in three ODIs. In these three games, West Indies have come out on top in every single game.

On that note, let us look at the top three players you should pick as your captain or vice-captain for the WI vs SCO Dream11 prediction match.

WI vs SCO Squad for Today's Match

West Indies

Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd.

Scotland

Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Tom Mackintosh, Chris McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt.

#3 George Munsey (SCO) - 9 credits

New Zealand v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Munsey is a dynamic stroke-maker who generally loves to dominate the bowling from the outset. He is a natural opener for white-ball cricket and averages 38.97 with the bat and has a career-best score of 103*. Munsey can be very lethal once he gets his eye in as his strike rate is well above 80 with 156 fours and 41 sixes to his name.

Munsey is a talented prospect to watch out for and we recommend picking him as your captain or vice-captain for your WI vs SCO Dream11 team.

#2 Jason Holder (WI) - 9 credits

South Africa v West Indies - 3rd One Day International

Holder is a highly skilled all-rounder who can bowl effectively with the new ball and also hit the ball a long way. In 129 ODI matches, Holder has accumulated 2093 runs at a fairly impressive strike rate of just around 90. He averages 24.33 with the bat and has 11 half-century scores to his name.

The West Indian can also be very devastating with the ball as he has picked two five-wicket hauls and five four-wicket hauls at a stunning average of 37.03. Holder is a very gifted all-rounder and you should definitely feature him as captain or vice-captain in your WI vs SCO Dream11 team.

#1 Shai Hope (WI) - 9 credits

South Africa v West Indies - 3rd One Day International

The 29-year-old Barbadian made a bright start to his international career. He is a three-format specialist batter representing West Indies at the highest level. In 103 ODI games, Hope has around 4488 runs at a jaw-dropping average of 49.86.

In his illustrious limited-overs career, Hope now has 14 centuries and 21 half-centuries to his name which includes his career-best of 170. The talented wicketkeeper-batter should definitely be a part of your WI vs SCO Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

