WI vs UAE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ICC CWC Qualifier Warm-Up match – June 15, 2023  

West Indies (WI) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are set to face each other in the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Warm up on Thursday, June 15. The Takashinga Sports Club in Harare will host the contest.

West Indies were clinical in their first warm-up match after they defeated Scotland by 91 runs at the Harare Sports Club. The UAE, on the other hand, lost to Nepal by three wickets in their previous match. The Caribbean team will go into the game as favourites.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the WI vs UAE game.

WI vs UAE Squad for Today's Match

West Indies

Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd.

UAE

Mohammad Waseem (c), Ethan D'Souza, Ali Naseer, Vriitya Aravind, Rameez Shahzad, Jawadullah, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Khan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Aryansh Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Basil Hameed.

#3 Roston Chase (WI) – 8 credits

West Indies Nets Session

Roston Chase was impressive in the match against Scotland and fantasy users should pick him in their teams for the WI vs UAE match. He scored 30 runs off 36 balls with two fours. Later, he picked up three crucial wickets of Michael Leask, Chris Sole and Alasdair Evans to finish with impressive bowling figures of 5.5-0-42-3.

#2 Yannic Cariah (WI) – 6 credits

Yannic Cariah was terrific with the ball in hand against Scotland. Carriah finished with figures of 9-2-46-4, while securing wickets of Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington, Chris Greaves and Jack Jarvis. Hence, he should be picked in fantasy teams for the WI vs UAE match.

#1 Brandon King (WI) – 8 credits

West Indies v England - T20 International Series First T20I

Brandon King did not play any part in West Indies’ match against Scotland. Hence, there is a chance that he would get a game against the UAE before the main round gets underway in a couple of days.

King was in excellent form when West Indies faced the UAE in the three-match ODI series in Sharjah. He scored 176 runs in three appearances at an average of 88, and was awarded Player of the series. Fantasy users may pick him in their teams for the WI vs UAE match.

