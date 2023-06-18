WI vs USA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ICC World Cup Qualifiers match – June 18, 2023

West Indies (WI) and United States (USA) are set to face each other in Match No. 2 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers on Sunday, June 18. The Takashinga Sports Club in Harare will host the contest.

Two-time world champions West Indies will be looking to make a winning start to the tournament after failing to directly qualify for the World Cup in India. USA also have a strong team at their disposal.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the WI vs USA game

#3 Brandon King (WI) – 8 credits

West Indies v England - T20 International Series First T20I

Brandon King is a batter fantasy users should definitely pick in their teams for the WI vs USA match. He played brilliantly in the series against the UAE where he got scores of 112 and 64 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

In 24 ODIs, King has scored 709 runs at an average of 32.22 and a strike rate of 83.31 with one century and five half-centuries to his name.

#2 Kyle Mayers (WI) – 7 credits

South Africa v West Indies - 3rd One Day International

Kyle Mayers is an effective cricketer and has proven himself time and again. In 18 innings from 19 ODIs, the left-handed batter has scored 949 runs at an average of 32.72 with two centuries and two half-centuries to show for his efforts.

If Mayers gets going, it is very hard to stop him. Fantasy users should take him in their teams for the WI vs USA match.

#1 Shai Hope (WI) – 9 credits

West Indies v England - T20 International Series First T20I

Shai Hope is among the most consistent batters in West Indies cricket. In 108 ODIs, the right-handed batter has scored 4488 runs at an average of 49.86 with 14 centuries and 21 half-centuries to show for his efforts.

He also has a top score of 170, showing that he can play long innings. Fantasy users should not leave him out of teams for the WI vs USA match.

