WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 1st ODD match - July 10th, 2021

The first match of the unofficial one-day series between West Indies women A and Pakistan women A will be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, on Saturday.

Pakistan women A had an outstanding outing in the T20s, winning all three matches. The visitors will be looking to carry on with the momentum even in the 50-over format.

West Indies A, on the other hand, have had a tough time in their home campaign. After getting whitewashed in the T20s, they will be desperate for a turnaround.

On that note, let’s look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the clash between West Indies women A and Pakistan women A.

England v Pakistan - ICC women's World Cup 2017

Kainat Imtiaz played a crucial role in the T20 series, performing with both bat and ball. She scored 33 runs at an average of 16.50 runs and picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 6.55.

She has already represented the national team in 12 WODIs, scoring 67 runs and getting nine wickets. The 29-year-old from Karachi is expected to be a key member of the A-team as well.

Right-arm off-break bowler Rameen Shamim was Pakistan A’s standout bowler in the T20 series. She picked up three wickets at an economy of 2.83 - the best among her teammates.

She also took three catches, meaning that she can fetch fantasy points even with her fielding. Moreover, she is capable of churning out some lusty blows, batting lower down the order.

NLCB Challenge - women's T10 (CPL)

Reniece Boyce was exceptional for West Indies A in the T20 series. She was their leading run-scorer with 74 runs at an average of 24.66 and striking at an impressive 94.87.

In the first one-day match, the onus will again be on her to take her team to a respectable score. The 23-year-old has also played four ODIs for the West Indies national team.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar