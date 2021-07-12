WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 2nd ODD match - July 13th, 2021

The second match of the unofficial one-day series between West Indies women A and Pakistan Women A will be held at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Tuesday.

After a dominant performance in the T20s, Pakistan Women A stamped their authority in the first one-day match on Saturday. Rameen Shamim and Co. defeated West Indies Women A by nine wickets, having chased down 180 with 16 overs to spare.

West Indies Women A, on the other hand, were found wanting in all three departments. They will be looking to make a comeback and stay alive in the series with a victory.

On that note, let’s look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the clash between West Indies women A and Pakistan women A.

Javeria Rauf was at her very best in the opening match of the series. The right-handed batter played until the very end and made sure that Pakistan Women A didn’t have any trouble in winning the match.

The 32-year-old stayed unbeaten on 86 off 100 balls and her knock was decorated with 10 fours and one six. She was also involved in an opening-wicket partnership of 135 runs with Nahida Khan.

Rashada Williams was one of the bright spots for West Indies Women A in their defeat on Saturday. The 24-year-old opened the batting and showed a lot of patience, playing until the 41st over.

She scored 70 off 113 balls before Maham Tariq dismissed her caught and bowled. Williams top-scored for the hosts, playing at a strike rate of 61.94 and her knock was laced with six fours.

#1 Rameen Shamim

Rameen Shamim was outstanding in the T20 series and she carried the form into the 50-over format as well. In the first one-day match, she was Pakistan’s most frugal bowler with an economy rate of 2.80.

The right-arm off-spinner picked up the crucial wickets of Mandy Mangru and Chinelle Henry in the middle overs. Shamim also has the potential to play powerful shots while batting in the middle order.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee