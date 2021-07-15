WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 3rd ODD match - July 16th, 2021

The final game of the ODI series between West Indies Women A and Pakistan Women A will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground. After clean-sweeping the T20I series, Pakistan Women A have won the first two ODIs of the series. They will be looking to whitewash the West Indies Women A side.

West Indies Women A have been outplayed in all departments and will be looking for a consolation win. They will be eager to avoid the whitewash.

On that note, let’s look at three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the clash between West Indies Women A and Pakistan Women A.

#3 Javeria Rauf

Javeria Rauf is a right-handed batter who opens the batting for the Pakistan Women A side. In the first ODI, Rauf shone brightly for Pakistan A. With 180 to chase, Rauf opened the batting and stayed until the end, guiding her team across the line.

Rauf remained unbeaten on 86 off 100 balls in an innings comprising 10 fours and a six. She will be looking to come back strong in the final game of the series.

#2 Sidra Ameen

Sidra Ameen is a right-handed batter. Ameen opened for the Pakistan Women A side and impressed everyone in her first game of the series. She sat on the bench in the first game but came into the side for the second game.

Ameen displayed a batting masterclass, remaining unbeaten on 108 off 144 balls. The innings helped the Pakistan Women A side post 269 on the board.

The total proved to be too much for West Indies Women A as they lost by 80 runs.

#1 Nahida Khan

Nahida Khan is a right-handed batter and bowls right-arm medium occasionally. Nahida has been brilliant for the Pakistan A side in the ODI series so far. She has registered two half-centuries in two games.

Nahida scored 58 in the first game, opening the batting, while she scored 55 in the second game batting at 4. She is a vital member of the side and will be looking to continue her rich form in the third game of the series.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee