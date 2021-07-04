WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 match - July 4th, 2021

The third and final T20 of the series between West Indies women A and Pakistan women A will be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua.

Pakistan women A lead the series by a 2-0 margin and will be looking for a clean sweep. West Indies women A, on the other hand, will be looking for a consolation win to avoid a whitewash.

On that note, let’s look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the clash between West Indies women A and Pakistan women A.

#3 Rameen Shamim (Pakistan women A)

Rameen Shamim is a right-arm off-break bowler. She has been brilliant in the ongoing T20 series between West Indies women and Pakistan women.

She has picked up three wickets in a couple of games thus far. Apart from picking up wickets, she also delivers economically and keeps building pressure on the opposition batters.

#2 Ayesha Zafar (Pakistan women A)

New Zealand v Pakistan - ICC Women's World Cup 2017

Ayesha Zafar is a right-handed batter who has opened the innings for Pakistan women A in the ongoing T20 series. In the second T20, she amassed an unbeaten 40 off 45 balls, a knock that included four boundaries.

Ayesha will look to continue her fine form in the third and final unofficial T20 match of the series.

#1 Kainat Imtiaz (Pakistan women A)

England v Pakistan - ICC Women's World Cup 2017

Kainat Imtiaz is a right-handed batter and a right-arm medium-fast bowler. Kainat is the current leading wicket-taker in the T20 series between Pakistan women A and West Indies women A with four wickets to her name.

Kainat picked up one wicket in the first game and bowled brilliantly in the second game, picking up three wickets and giving away 18 runs in three overs. Kainat tore apart the opposition's batting lineup.

