WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's 1st unofficial T20 match - June 30th, 2021

West Indies Women A will host Pakistan Women A in a three-match T20 series starting on June 30. The first match of the series will take place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

The West Indian side will have the upper hand as they know the conditions on offer. They will look to start the series with a bang and carry the momentum to the upcoming matches.

Pakistan Women A will hope to start the tour on a positive note. They will be led by experienced wicket-keeper batswoman Sidra Nawaz. She will look to be a role model for the youngsters in the upcoming series.

Fans can expect a tough contest on the cards.

Squads to choose from

West Indies Women A

Reniece Boyce (c), Shabika Gajnabi (vc), Shanika Bruce, Cherry Ann Fraser, Jannillea Glasgow, Sheneta Grimmond, Caneisha Isaac, Zaida James, Japhina Joseph, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Kaysia Schultz, Steffie Soogrim, Rachel Vincent, Rashada Williams

Pakistan Women A

Javeria Khan, Rameen Shamim, Sidra Nawaz (c), Aliya Riaz, Aiman Anwar, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Jaweria Rauf, Kainat Imtiaz, Kaynat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Nahida Khan, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, and Syeda Aroob Shah

Predicted Playing XI

West Indies Women A

Reniece Boyce (c), Cherry Ann Fraser, Zaida James, Rashada Williams, Shanika Bruce, Jannillea Glasgow, Sheneta Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi (vc), Kaysia Schultz, Qiana Joseph, Caneisha Isaac.

Pakistan Women A

Sidra Nawaz, Ayesha Zafar, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Ameen, Kaintat Imtiaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Saba Nazir, Syeda Aroob Shah, Fatima Sana

Match Details

Match: West Indies Women A vs Pakistan Women A

Date & Time: 30th June, 6:30 PM

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

The pitch at Antigua is not meant to assist batters throughout the game. Moreover, the pitch is also expected to slow down as the innings progresses, making chasing an even more difficult task. So batting first is the ideal option at this venue.

Speaking of the bowlers, both pacers and spinners will have their fair share of success at this venue as the pitch has assisted them equally in recent times.

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Reniece Boyce, Sidra Nawaz, Cherry Ann Fraser, Rashada Williams, Ayesha Zafar, Sheneta Grimmond, Shanika Bruce, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadia Iqbal, Shabika Gajnabi, Caneisha Isaac.

Captain: Sidra Nawaz Vice-Captain: Reniece Boyce

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Reniece Boyce, Sidra Nawaz, Cherry Ann Fraser, Zaida James, Kainat Hafeez, Sheneta Grimmond, Jannillea Glasgow, Javeria Rauf, Sadia Iqbal, Rameen Shamim, Fatima Sana.

Captain: Kainat Hafeez Vice-Captain: Rameen Shamim

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee