WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s 2nd ODD match - July 13th, 2021

West Indies Women A and Pakistan Women A will lock horns in the second ODD at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Tuesday.

Pakistan Women A registered a hat-trick of wins in the three-match T20 series after correctly reading the pitch conditions on offer. The visitors continued their dominance in the ODD series as well after steamrolling the hosts by nine wickets in their first one-day match. Javeria Rauf’s 86-run knock was crucial in Pakistan A’s win in the first ODD.

West Indies Women A will look to turn the tables in the second ODD to level the series. They need some impressive performances in all three departments to register a victory. Rashada Williams, the opening batter, is one player to watch out for. She smacked a 113-ball 70-run knock in the previous encounter.

Squads to choose from

West Indies Women A

Reniece Boyce, Shabika Gajnabi, Shanika Bruce, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Jannillea Glasgow, Sheneta Grimmond, Caneisha Isaac, Zaida James, Japhina Joseph, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Kaysia Schultz, Steffie Soogrim, Rachel Vincent, Rashada Williams

Pakistan Women A

Javeria Khan, Rameen Shamim, Sidra Nawaz, Aliya Riaz, Aiman Anwar, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Jaweria Rauf, Kainat Imtiaz, Kaynat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nahida Khan, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah

Probable Playing XIs

West Indies Women A

Reniece Boyce (wk), Cherry-Ann Fraser (c), Zaida James, Rashada Williams, Qiana Joseph, Sheneta Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, Mandy Mangru, Kaysia Schultz, Shanika Bruce, Chinelle Henry

Pakistan Women A

Najiha Alvi (wk), Nahida Khan, Javeria Rauf (c), Kainat Hafeez, Ayesha Naseem, Rameen Shamim, Syeda Aroob Shah, Maham Tariq, Kainat Imtiaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Anam Amin

Match Details

Match: West Indies Women A vs Pakistan Women A, 2nd ODD

Date and Time (IST): 13th July, 7:00 PM

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

Pitch Report

Pakistan A batters made full use of the conditions by taking their own time before playing the shots. With the wicket assisting spin in the middle overs, Pakistan's bowlers have been top of the game in all four contests so far.

250 should be the average par score on this wicket, with batters toiling hard to churn out some crucial runs.

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Reniece Boyce, Nahida Khan, Javeria Rauf, Rashada Williams, Kainat Imtiaz, Sheneta Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, Maham Tariq, Rameen Shamim, Kaysia Schultz, Anam Amin

Captain: Shabika Gajnabi Vice-captain: Javeria Rauf

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Najiha Alvi, Chenille Henry, Javeria Rauf, Rashada Williams, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Sheneta Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, Maham Tariq, Rameen Shamim, Syeda Aroob Shah, Anam Amin

Captain: Cherry-Ann Fraser Vice-captain: Rashada Williams

