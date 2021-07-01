WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's 2nd unofficial T20 match - July 2nd, 2021

The second match between West Indies Women A and Pakistan Women A will take place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

In the first match of the series, West Indies Women A were put in to bat first after having lost the toss. They failed miserably and managed to post a score of only 96/8 after 20 overs. In reply, Pakistan's Ayesha Zafar played an unbeaten knock of 40 runs off 45 balls which helped the Pakistan Women A win the match by seven wickets and seven balls to spare.

The touring side will look to extend their lead when they meet West Indies Women A in the second match of the series. Meanwhile, the home side will want to win the second fixture and level the series.

Taking the form of both sides into consideration, Pakistan Women A will start this fixture as the favorites.

Squads to choose from

West Indies Women A

Reniece Boyce (c), Shabika Gajnabi (vc), Shanika Bruce, Cherry Ann Fraser, Jannillea Glasgow, Sheneta Grimmond, Caneisha Isaac, Zaida James, Japhina Joseph, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Kaysia Schultz, Steffie Soogrim, Rachel Vincent, Rashada Williams

Pakistan Women A

Javeria Khan, Rameen Shamim, Sidra Nawaz (c), Aliya Riaz, Aiman Anwar, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Jaweria Rauf, Kainat Imtiaz, Kainat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Nahida Khan, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, and Syeda Aroob Shah

Predicted Playing XI

West Indies Women A: Reniece Boyce(c)(wk), Shabika Gajnabi, Shanika Bruce, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Caneisha Isaac, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Kaysia Schulz, Steffie Soogrim, Rachel Vincent, Rashada Williams

Pakistan Women A: Sidra Nawaz (c) (wk), Ayesha Zafar, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan, Sidra Ameen, Kainat Hafeez, Aiman Anwer, Rameen Shamim, Maham Tariq, Sadia Iqbal

Match Details

Match: West Indies Women A vs Pakistan Women A

Date & Time: 2nd July, 6:30 PM

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

The wicket is hard to bat on, with the par score at this venue being around 110 - 120. Pacers & spinners will enjoy their outing in Antigua since the conditions are perfectly suitable for them.

With the wicket being on the slower side throughout the game, the toss might not play a key role in the outcome of the match.

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Reniece Boyce, Sidra Nawaz, Omaima Sohail, Ayesha Zafar, Cherry Ann Fraser, Rashada Williams, Mandy Mangru, Kainat Imtiaz, Aiman Anwer, Shabika Gajnabi, Steffie Soogrim.

Captain: Kainat Imtiaz, Vice-Captain: Ayesha Zafar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Reniece Boyce, Sidra Nawaz, Omaima Sohail, Ayesha Zafar, Nahida Khan, Rashada Williams, Mandy Mangru, Kainat Imtiaz, Aiman Anwer, Sadia Iqbal, Kaysia Schultz.

Captain: Reniece Boyce, Vice-Captain: Aiman Anwer

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee