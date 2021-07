WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for today’s first ODD match - July 10, 2021

West Indies Women A and Pakistan Women A will take on each other in the first ODD at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Saturday.

Pakistan Women's A registered a hat-trick of wins in the recently concluded T20 series. The visitors have been performing very well in all three departments of the game and would love to continue their winning run into this format of the game.

For West Indies Women's A, the series so far has been a disappointing one, with the team having so far failed to win a single game. There isn't much to separate the two sides on paper but so far Pakistan have put on a one-sided show and West Indies Women's A will hope that a change in format will make a difference.

Squads to choose from

West Indies Women A

Reniece Boyce, Shabika Gajnabi, Shanika Bruce, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Jannillea Glasgow, Sheneta Grimmond, Caneisha Isaac, Zaida James, Japhina Joseph, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Kaysia Schultz, Steffie Soogrim, Rachel Vincent, Rashada Williams

Pakistan Women A

Javeria Khan, Rameen Shamim, Sidra Nawaz, Aliya Riaz, Aiman Anwar, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Jaweria Rauf, Kainat Imtiaz, Kaynat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nahida Khan, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah

Probable Playing XIs

West Indies Women A

Reniece Boyce (wk), Cherry-Ann Fraser (c), Zaida James, Rashada Williams, Japhina Joseph, Qiana Joseph, Karishma Ramharack, Sheneta Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Mandy Mangru

Pakistan Women A

Najiha Alvi (wk), Kainat Imtiaz, Javeria Rauf, Kainat Hafeez, Ayesha Zafar (c), Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir, Rameen Shamim, Aimen Anwar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Maham Tariq

Match Details

Match: West Indies Women A vs Pakistan Women A, first ODD

Date and Time (IST): 10th July, 7:00 PM

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, North Sound

Pitch report

With a slow surface on offer, the spinners are expected to make the most of the surface. The pacers will bank on the little bounce on offer.

The batsmen, on the other hand, will look to bide their time in the middle before going big. Both teams will look to chase on winning the toss with anything in excess of 200 being a competitive total.

West Indies Women A vs Pakistan Women A ODD Series Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (WI-W-A vs PAK-W-A)

West Indies Women A vs Pakistan Women A T20 Series Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (WI-W-A vs PAK-W-A)

WI-W-A vs PAK-W-A Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Reniece Boyce, Ayesha Zafar, Omaima Sohail, Rashada Williams, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Kainat Imtiaz, Qiana Joseph, Maham Tariq, Aimen Anwar, Rameen Shamim, Zaida James

Captain: Kainat Imtiaz Vice-captain: Cherry-Ann Fraser

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Najiha Alvi, Ayesha Zafar, Javeria Rauf, Rashada Williams, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Kainat Imtiaz, Qiana Joseph, Maham Tariq, Aimen Anwar, Rameen Shamim, Jannillea Glasgow

Captain: Qiana Joseph Vice-captain: Ayesha Zafar

