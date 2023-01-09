WI-W U19 vs EN-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, Warm Up Match 

West Indies Women U19 (WI-W U19) will take on England Women U19 (EN-W U19) in an ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match at the Hammanskraal Oval in Pretoria on Monday, January 9. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the WI-WU19 vs EN-WU19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Players from both teams will look to deliver as per the cricketing legacy of the respective nations in the main tournament. The practice match will allow them to test their strength and team composition.

WI-W U19 vs EN-W U19, Match Details

The ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match between West Indies Women U19 and England Women U19 will be played on January 9, 2023, at Hammanskraal Oval in Pretoria. The game is set to take place at 5.15 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WI-W U19 vs EN-W U19

Date & Time: January 9, 2023, 5.15 pm IST

Venue: Hammanskraal Oval, Pretoria

WI-W U19 vs EN-W U19, Pitch Report

The pitch will be good for batting. But the bowlers will also get some assistance out of it in the initial stages.

WI-W U19 vs EN-W U19 Probable Playing 11 today

West Indies-W U19 Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

West Indies-W U19 Probable Playing XI

Earnisha Fontaine (wk), Trishan Holder, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Lena Scott, Djenaba Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Jahzara Claxton, Abini St Jean, Jannillea Glasgow, Shalini Samaroo, and KD Jazz Mitchell.

England-W U19 Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

England-W U19 Probable Playing XI

Maddie Ward (wk), Grace Scrivens, Seren Smale, Davina Perrin, Liberty Heap, Alexa Stonehouse, Emma Marlow, Josie Groves, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Lizzie Scott, and Niamh Holland.

WI-W U19 vs EN-W U19 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Earnisha Fontaine

Earnisha Fontaine generally comes to bat in the top order. She was one of the prime reasons for giving them a quick start.

Batter

Grace Scrivens

Grace Scrivens is one of the mainstays of English batting. She can also bowl a few overs with the ball and contribute with a few wickets.

All-rounder

Djenaba Joseph

Djenaba Joseph is an important part of the West Indian set-up. She provides them with important runs and also picks up crucial wickets.

Bowler

Ryana Macdonald-Gay

Ryana Macdonald-Gay is a strike bowler for England. She would bowl a couple of overs at the start and a couple towards the death. The chances of picking up wickets and giving you some important points is very high.

WI-W U19 vs EN-W U19 Match Captain and Vice-Captain Choices

Grace Scrivens

Scrivens can contribute significantly with both the bat and the ball and this makes her a great choice for the captain or vice-captain for this match.

Djenaba Joseph

West Indies depends a lot on Djenaba Joseph's overall performance. Her all-round presence will be crucial for the team.

WI-W U19 vs EN-W U19 Match Top Five Must-Picks

Earnisha Fontaine

Grace Scrivens

Djenaba Joseph

Ryana Macdonald-Gay

Seren Smale

WI-W U19 vs EN-W U19 match expert tips

The pitch will be a sporty one and players of all trades will be getting something out of this. So, picking equally distributed picks from the batter, all-rounder, and bowler categories are advisable.

WI-W U19 vs EN-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Maddie Ward, Earnisha Fontaine

Batters: Grace Scrivens, Seren Smale, Davina Perrin

All-rounders: Liberty Heap, Djenaba Joseph, Ashmini Munisar

Bowlers: Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Jannillea Glasgow, Shalini Samaroo

WI-W U19 vs EN-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

