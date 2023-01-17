WI-W U19 vs INA-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Today's Playing 11 for ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, Match 16

The West Indies Women Under 19 (WI-W U19) will take on Indonesia Women Under 19 (INA-W U19) in the 16th match of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup at the North-West University No1 Ground in Potchefstroom on Tuesday, January 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the WI-W U19 vs INA-W U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

West Indies have played one match in the tournament and have won it. They are currently second in Group C points table of the tournament with a net run rate of +0.350. They will look to win this match and secure their place in the next phase of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Indonesia lost their first match against New Zealand and are currently at the bottom of Group C. A defeat in this match would mean that their exit is confirmed. The Indonesian team will look to put up a better show in this match.

WI-W U19 vs INA-W U19 Match Details

The 16th match of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup will be played on January 17 at North-West University No1 Ground in Potchefstroom. The game is set to take place at 5.15 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WI-W U19 vs INA-W U19, ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, Match 16

Date and Time: January 17, 2023, 5.15 pm IST

Venue: North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom

WI-W U19 vs INA-W U19, Pitch Report

The pitch at the North-West University No1 Ground has favored bowling. The batters have found it hard to score runs here and the same can be expected in this match.

Last two matches in the tournament (This tournament)\

Matches won batting first: 1

Matches won batting second: 1

Average score batting first: 100

Average score batting second: 98

WI-W U19 vs INA-W U19 Form Guide

WI-W U19: W

INA-W U19: L

WI-W U19 vs INA-W U19 Probable Playing XI

WI-W U19 Team/Injury News

No major updates.

WI-W U19 Playing XI

Shunelle Swah (wk), Zaida James, Naijanni Cumerbatch, Trishan Holder, Jannilea Glasgow, Djenaba Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Asabi Callendar, Jazz Mitchell, Shalini Samaroo, and Earnisha Fontaine.

INA-W U19 Team/Injury News

No major updates.

INA-W U19 Playing XI

Ni Kadek Ariani, Kadek Kurniatini, Wesikaratana Dewi, Gusti Ulansari, Therisiana Peo, Desi Wulandari, Ni Muritari, Ni Indiryani, Ni Suarniasih, I Gusti Pratiwi (wk), and Lie Qiao.

WI-W U19 vs IN A-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shunelle Sawh

Shunelle Sawh opens the batting for her team. So, with a higher number of deliveries to face, she might score some decent runs in the match.

Batter

Trishan Holder

Trishan Holder bats in the top order and holds the key for the West Indian batting. For this match, she is the best choice in the batters category.

All-rounder

Ashmini Munisar

With her off-spin bowling and stable batting, Ashmini Munisar is a great choice for the match. She can contribute significantly in both the trades.

Bowler

Zaida James

Though she is in the bowlers category for the match, Zaida James bats in the top order for the West Indies. Combined with her batting prowess, her bowling can also be very important in this match.

WI-W U19 vs INA-W U19 match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Trishan Holder

Trishan Holder is the main batter of the West Indian team. Her presence in fantasy XIs can ensure some guaranteed points, especially if West Indies bat first.

Ashmini Munisar

Ashmini Mumnisar is one of the most important cogs in the West Indies team. Her all-round cricketing skills could be a very good point multiplier for the match.

5 Must-Picks for WI-W U19 vs INA-W U19, Match 16

Shunelle Sawh

Trishan Holder

Ashmini Munisar

Zaida James

Jannillea Glasgow

West Indies Women Under 19 Women vs Indonesia Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for bowling and looking at the strength of the two teams, West Indies might win this one-sided. So, keeping more West Indian players, especially bowlers, is advisable for the match.

West Indies Women Under 19 Women vs Indonesia Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head

Wicketkeepers: S Sawh, I Pratiwi

Batters: Trishan Holder, N Indriyani, K Kurniartini

All-rounders: Ashmini Munisar, W Dewi

Bowlers: J Glasgow, Zaida James, K Jazz Mitchell, S Samaroo

West Indies Women Under 19 Women vs Indonesia Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: S Sawh, I Pratiwi

Batters: Trishan Holder, N Indriyani, K Kurniartini

All-rounders: Ashmini Munisar, W Dewi

Bowlers: J Glasgow, Zaida James, K Jazz Mitchell, S Samaroo

