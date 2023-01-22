WI-W U19 vs RW-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup

The West Indies (WI-W U19) will be up against Rwanda (RW-W U19) in the sixth match of the Super Six stage of the ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Saturday, January 22. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the WI-WU19 vs RW-WU19 Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

West Indies have won two of their three matches in the tournament and have made it to the Super Six, becoming the second team from their group. They suffered a 10-wicket drubbing in their last fixture against New Zealand.

Rwanda have played good cricket in the tournament so far but have not always gotten the right results. In their last match against New Zealand, they fought well with a low total on the board but ultimately lost the match by four wickets.

WI-W U19 vs RW-W U19 Match Details

The sixth game of Super 6 of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup will be played on January 22 at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom at 5.15 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: WI-WU19 vs RW-WU19, ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup, Super 6 Match 6

Date and Time: January 22, 2023, 5.15 pm IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, South Africa

WI-W U19 vs RW-W U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Senwes Park can be expected to be good for batting. However, the bowlers will get a bit of help with the new cherry. Fielding first might be the preferred decision for the captain to win the toss.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 4

Average first innings score: 100

Average second innings score: 120

WI-W U19 vs RW-W U19 Form Guide (Last match)

West Indies Women Under-19s: L

Rwanda Women Under-19s: L

WI-W U19 vs RW-W U19 probable playing XIs for today’s match

WI-W U19 Team/Injury News

No major updates.

West Indies Women - Under 19 Probable Playing XI

Shunelle Sawh, Zaida James, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Djenaba Joseph, Asabi Callender, Trishan Holder, Ashmini Munisar, Shalini Samaroo, Jannillea Glasgow, Earnisha Fontaine, and KD Jazz Mitchell.

RW-W U19 Team/Injury News

No major updates.

Rwanda Women - Under 19 Probable Playing XI

Merveille Uwase, Cynthia Tuyizere, Gisele Ishimwe, Henriette Isimbi, Belyse Murekatete, Henriette Ishimwe, Marie Tumukunde, Giovannis Uwase, Rosine Uwera, Zurafat Ishimwe, and Sylvia Usabyimana.

WI-W U19 vs RW-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Merveille Uwase

Merveille Uwase has the highest point in the tournament among the choices available from the wicketkeeper category. She is definitely the best choice from the category for this match.

Batter

Cynthia Tuyizere

Cynthia Tuyizere has been in decent form with the bat. She provides solidity in the middle order and this makes her a safe pick for the match.

All-rounder

Zaida James

Zaida James has been brilliant with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. She bats in the top order and also picks up valuable wickets with the ball. This makes her a crucial pick for the match.

Bowler

Ashmini Munisar

Ashmini Munisar has done a good job with the ball in the tournament. Her ability to pick up wickets at any stage of the match makes her a very important pick for the match.

WI-W U19 vs RW-W U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Zaida James

Zaida James' form with the bat and the ball makes her a great choice for the captain or vice-captain of the match. Her all-round presence on the field makes her a great point multiplier for the match.

Henriette Ishimwe

She has been a prime performer for Rwanda. Henriette could be a brilliant choice for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks with players stats for WI-W U19 vs RW-W U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Zaida James

Henriette Ishimwe

Djenaba Joseph

Ashmini Munisar

Zurafat Ishimwe

WI-W U19 vs RW-W U19 match expert tips

Djenaba Joseph might turn out to be the differential pick for the match. She can change the complexion of a game with both the bat and the ball and hence should not be missed out on.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more expert tips and suggestions, click here.

WI-W U19 vs RW-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

WI-WU19 vs RW-WU19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: M Uwase

Batters: N Cumerbatch, T Holder, C Tuyizere

All-rounders: H Ishimwe, Z James, D Joseph

Bowlers: J Glasgow, A Munisar, S Usabyimana, Z Ishimwe

WI-W U19 vs RW-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

WI-WU19 vs RW-WU19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: M Uwase

Batters: N Cumerbatch, T Holder, C Tuyizere

All-rounders: H Ishimwe, Z James, D Joseph

Bowlers: J Glasgow, A Munisar, S Usabyimana, Z Ishimwe

Poll : 0 votes