WI-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Quadrangular Women's U19 T20 Series, Match 3

West Indies U19 (WI-W U19) will face Sri Lanka U19 (SL-W U19) in the third game of the Quadrangular Women's U19 T20 Series at the VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the WI-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Dream11 Fantasy prediction , playing XIs and pitch report.

Both West Indies and Sri Lanka lost their opening games. West Indies suffered a complete rout against India A, losing by ten wickets in the first game. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, lost to India B by 12 runs.

WI-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Match Details, Match 3

Match 3 of Quadrangular Women's U19 T20 Series will be played on November 15 at the VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam at 9:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WI-W U19 vs SL-W U19, Quadrangular Women's U19 T20 Series, Match 3

Date and Time: November 15, 2022, 9:00 am IST

Venue: VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Live Streaming and Broadcast: No streaming

WI-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Pitch Report

The track at the VDCA Cricket Stadium has favoured bowlers. Runs have been hard to come by, and batters have had to toil hard to get a decent total on the board. Spinners could be decisive ocne again.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 105

Average second innings score: 101

WI-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Last five games

West Indies Women U19: L

Sri Lanka Women U19: L

WI-W U19 vs SL-W U19 probable playing XIs for today’s match

West Indies Women U19 Injury/Team News

No major injury update

West Indies Women U19 Probable Playing XI

Shunelle Sawh, Realeanna Grimmond, Djenaba Joseph, Trishan Holder, Lena Scott, Shalini Samaroo, Kate Wilmot, Jahzara Claxton, Ashmini Munisar, Naijanni Cumberbatch, KD Jazz Mitchell

Sri Lanka Women U19 Injury/Team News

No major injury update

Sri Lanka Women U19 Probable Playing XI

Vishmi Rajapaksa, Nethmi Senarathne, Manudi Nanayakkara, Sumudu Nisansala, Dewmi Vihanga, Vihara Sewwandi, Rashmika Sewwandi, Rashmi Nethranjali, Vidushika Perera, Pamoda Shalini, Dulanga Dissanayake

WI-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

S Sawh (1 match, 41 runs, Strike Rate: 65.08)

Sawh is a decent wicketkeeper pick. She scored 41 in the first game, but her strike rate of 65.08 was too sedate.

Top Batter pick

M Nayanakkara (1 match, 33 runs, Strike Rate: 110.00)

Nayanakkara slammed 33 in the first game at a strike rate of 110. She also bowled an over but proved to be expensive.

Top All-rounder pick

S Samaroo

S Samaroo failed to leave her mark with the bat, but she bowled brilliantly in the last game. In her four-over spell, she bowled a maiden and bowled at an economy rate of just 3.00.

Top Bowler pick

V Perera

Perera also failed to make a big impact in the first game.

WI-W U19 vs SL-W U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

R Nethranjali

Nethranjali was outstanding with both bat and ball in the first game. She scored 20 runs at a strike rate of 111.11 and also picked up two wickets. She could prove to be effective captaincy pick.

D Vihanga

Vihanga did a great job with the ball in the first game. She picked up two wickets and had an economy rate of 8.75.

Five Must-picks with players stats for WI-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points R Nethranjali 20 runs and 2 wickets 81 points D Vihanga 226 runs and 3 wickets 76 points S Sawh 41 runs 50 points M Nayanakkara 33 runs 45 points V Rajapaksha Gunarathne 11 runs 25 points

WI-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Match Expert Tips

Players have played only one match so far, so the stats are only indicative.

WI-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 3, Head-to-Head League

WI-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: S Sawh, S Nisansala

Batter: M Nayanakkara, V Rajapaksha Gunarathne, D Joseph

All-rounder: R Nethranjali, D Vihanga, S Samaroo

Bowler: V Perera, A Munisar, U Rathnayake

WI-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Grand League

WI-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: S Sawh, S Nisansala

Batter: M Nayanakkara, V Rajapaksha Gunarathne, D Joseph

All-rounder: R Nethranjali, D Vihanga, K Wilmot

Bowler: V Perera, J Glasgow, U Rathnayake

