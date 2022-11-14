WI-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Quadrangular Women's U19 T20 Series, Match 3

West Indies U19 (WI-W U19) will face Sri Lanka U19 (SL-W U19) in the third game of the Quadrangular Women's U19 T20 Series at the VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the WI-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Dream11 Fantasy prediction, playing XIs and pitch report.
Both West Indies and Sri Lanka lost their opening games. West Indies suffered a complete rout against India A, losing by ten wickets in the first game. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, lost to India B by 12 runs.
WI-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Match Details, Match 3
Match 3 of Quadrangular Women's U19 T20 Series will be played on November 15 at the VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam at 9:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
WI-W U19 vs SL-W U19, Quadrangular Women's U19 T20 Series, Match 3
Date and Time: November 15, 2022, 9:00 am IST
Venue: VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Live Streaming and Broadcast: No streaming
WI-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Pitch Report
The track at the VDCA Cricket Stadium has favoured bowlers. Runs have been hard to come by, and batters have had to toil hard to get a decent total on the board. Spinners could be decisive ocne again.
Last 5 matches (this tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 1
Matches won by bowling first: 1
Average first innings score: 105
Average second innings score: 101
WI-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Last five games
West Indies Women U19: L
Sri Lanka Women U19: L
WI-W U19 vs SL-W U19 probable playing XIs for today’s match
West Indies Women U19 Injury/Team News
No major injury update
West Indies Women U19 Probable Playing XI
Shunelle Sawh, Realeanna Grimmond, Djenaba Joseph, Trishan Holder, Lena Scott, Shalini Samaroo, Kate Wilmot, Jahzara Claxton, Ashmini Munisar, Naijanni Cumberbatch, KD Jazz Mitchell
Sri Lanka Women U19 Injury/Team News
No major injury update
Sri Lanka Women U19 Probable Playing XI
Vishmi Rajapaksa, Nethmi Senarathne, Manudi Nanayakkara, Sumudu Nisansala, Dewmi Vihanga, Vihara Sewwandi, Rashmika Sewwandi, Rashmi Nethranjali, Vidushika Perera, Pamoda Shalini, Dulanga Dissanayake
WI-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
S Sawh (1 match, 41 runs, Strike Rate: 65.08)
Sawh is a decent wicketkeeper pick. She scored 41 in the first game, but her strike rate of 65.08 was too sedate.
Top Batter pick
M Nayanakkara (1 match, 33 runs, Strike Rate: 110.00)
Nayanakkara slammed 33 in the first game at a strike rate of 110. She also bowled an over but proved to be expensive.
Top All-rounder pick
S Samaroo
S Samaroo failed to leave her mark with the bat, but she bowled brilliantly in the last game. In her four-over spell, she bowled a maiden and bowled at an economy rate of just 3.00.
Top Bowler pick
V Perera
Perera also failed to make a big impact in the first game.
WI-W U19 vs SL-W U19 match captain and vice-captain choices
R Nethranjali
Nethranjali was outstanding with both bat and ball in the first game. She scored 20 runs at a strike rate of 111.11 and also picked up two wickets. She could prove to be effective captaincy pick.
D Vihanga
Vihanga did a great job with the ball in the first game. She picked up two wickets and had an economy rate of 8.75.
Five Must-picks with players stats for WI-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
WI-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Match Expert Tips
Players have played only one match so far, so the stats are only indicative.
WI-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 3, Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: S Sawh, S Nisansala
Batter: M Nayanakkara, V Rajapaksha Gunarathne, D Joseph
All-rounder: R Nethranjali, D Vihanga, S Samaroo
Bowler: V Perera, A Munisar, U Rathnayake
WI-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: S Sawh, S Nisansala
Batter: M Nayanakkara, V Rajapaksha Gunarathne, D Joseph
All-rounder: R Nethranjali, D Vihanga, K Wilmot
Bowler: V Perera, J Glasgow, U Rathnayake