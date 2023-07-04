WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st T20I – July 5, 2023  

West Indies Women (WI-W) and Ireland Women (IRE-W) are set to face each other in the opening T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday, July 5. The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, will host the contest.

After the ODI series, it is time for a change in format. West Indies will be high on confidence after winning the 50-over series 2-0, but Ireland aren’t going to be pushovers.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the WI-W vs IR-W game

#3 Hayley Matthews (WI-W) – 9 credits

India Women v West Indies Women - Women's T20I Tri-Series

Hayley Matthews was stupendous with both bat and ball in the series. She was the third-highest run-scorer in the ODI series, notching up runs from two innings at an average of 56.50 and a strike rate of 93.39. Matthews also finished the series as the top wicket-taker, having racked up five wickets.

#2 Stafanie Taylor (WI-W) – 9 credits

Australia v West Indies - 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

Stafanie Taylor has been a class act for the West Indies for many years. Although she does not bowl a whole lot these days, Taylor remains a force to be reckoned with in the batting department.

She was in stupendous form in the ODI series where she racked up 134 runs from two innings at an average of 134 and a strike rate of 77.01. Fantasy users should pick her in their teams for the WI-W vs IR-W match.

#1 Gaby Lewis (IR-W) – credits

Ireland v England - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023

Gaby Lewis is someone fantasy users should definitely pick in their teams for the WI-W vs IR-W match. The right-handed batter was the leading run-scorer of the recent ODI series.

In three matches, Lewis scored 188 runs at an average of 94 and a strike rate of 82.10. She was arguably the pick of the batters for Ireland in the 50-over series.

