WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st T20I – July 7, 2023 

West Indies Women (WI-W) and Ireland Women (IRE-W) are set to face off in the opening T20I of the three-match series on Friday, July 7. The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, will host the contest.

West Indies took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the first game by two wickets. After being asked to chase down 113, the hosts struggled but eventually got home off the last ball.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the WI-W vs IR-W game

#3 Hayley Matthews (WI-W) – 9 credits

India Women v West Indies Women - Women's T20I Tri-Series

Hayley Matthews is one of the world’s best all-rounders and she showed it in the first game of the series, winning the Player of the Match award. Fantasy users should pick her for the WI-W vs IR-W match as she finished with stupendous figures of 4-0-22-3.

Thereafter, Matthews scored 37 runs off 42 balls with two fours to her name while opening the batting for her team.

#2 Laura Delany (IR-W) – 9 credits

Ireland Women v Australia Women - T20I Tri-Series Fixture

Laura Delany has been a dependable figure in Irish cricket and can be a handy pick in your teams for the WI-W vs IR-W match.

In the first T20I, she scored 34 runs off 36 balls with two fours before Hayley Matthews accounted for her wicket. She is also a handy bowler, who can chip in with useful overs in the hour of need.

#1 Cherry Ann Fraser (WI-W) – credits

Cherry Ann Fraser was one of the standout bowlers for the West Indies in the first T20I along with Matthews. She finished with figures of 3-0-22-2, picking up the wickets of Orla Prendergast and opening batter Amy Hunter.

Fraser will once again be expected to play a key role as the West Indies look to seal the series.

