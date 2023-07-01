WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 3rd ODI – July 2, 2023  

West Indies (WI-W) and Ireland Women (IR-W) are set to lock horns in the third ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, July 2. The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia will host the contest.

The second ODI between the two teams on Wednesday could not take place after rain played spoilsport. West Indies will be looking to win the third game and take the three-match series 2-0.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the WI-W vs IR-W game

#3 Hayley Matthews (WI-W) – 9 credits

WBBL - Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers

Hayley Matthews is someone fantasy users should definitely pick in their teams for the WI-W vs IR-W match. She won the Player of the Match in the opening match of the series for scoring a hundred and picking up three crucial wickets of Gaby Lewis, Laura Delany, and Arienne Kelly. If Matthews is on top of her game, it is very tough to put a lid on her.

#2 Stafanie Taylor (WI-W) – 9 credits

WBBL - Strikers v Renegades

Stafanie Taylor is the most experienced cricketer in the West Indies women’s cricket team. She has scored runs in heaps over the last 10 years and hence, fantasy users should pick her for the WI-W vs IR-W match. In the first game of the series, Taylor scored 55 runs off 69 balls with the help of four fours. One should not forget that Taylor is also more than a handy off-break bowler.

#1 Gaby Lewis (IR-W) – 8.5 credits

Ireland v England - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023

Gaby Lewis is Ireland’s most accomplished batter as she scores runs on a consistent basis for her team. The right-handed batter scored 83 runs off 102 balls with six fours before Matthews dismissed her. She was the standout batter for her team in the first game. Lewis also looked good during his brief stay in the middle in the second ODI of the series.

