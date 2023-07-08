WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 3rd T20I – July 9, 2023  

West Indies Women (WI-W) and Ireland Women (IR-W) are set to lock horns in the third T20I of the three-match series on Sunday, July 9. The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia will host the contest.

West Indies Women have already claimed the series 2-0, having won the first two games. The hosts will now aim for a whitewash. Ireland have been impressive in patches, but need to be more clinical.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the WI-W vs IR-W game

#3 Hayley Matthews (WI-W) – 9 credits

Hayley Matthews is someone, who hardly flatters to deceive. In the ongoing T20I series, she has been in scintillating form and fantasy users should definitely make her their captain for the WI-W vs IR-W match. Matthews has already won Player of the Match awards in both matches of the series. In the previous match, she picked up one wicket and scored 50 runs off 39 balls.

#2 Laura Delany (IR-W) – 9 credits

Laura Delany is among the most in-form cricketers for Ireland and hence should be picked for the WI-W vs IR-W match. Since she bats in the middle order and also bowls three to four overs in every match, she has a good chance fetching you points. In the previous match, Delany scored 20 runs off 35 balls and picked up the crucial wicket of opener Rashada Williams.

#1 Arlene Kelly (IR-W) – 7.5 credits

Arlene Kelly has been very impressive for Ireland in the T20I series. She is the joint wicket-taker of the series along with Hayley Matthews, having picked up four wickets at an average of 9.50. She has bowled at an excellent economy rate of 5.42. In the first game, she picked up three wickets. Kelly can also score runs in the lower middle-order.

