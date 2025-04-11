WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier, Match 5

The fifth ODI match of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier will see West Indies Women (WI-W) square off against Ireland Women (IR-W) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday, April 11. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ad

Both teams started the tournament with a loss. West Indies faced a surprising loss to Scotland Women by 11 runs despite a century and a four-wicket haul by captain Hayley Matthews. Ireland Women, on the other hand, lost their first match to Pakistan Women by 38 runs.

These two teams have played a total of 11 head-to-head matches. West Indies Women have won nine matches, while Ireland Women have won only one. One match ended in a no result.

Ad

Trending

WI-W vs IR-W Match Details

The fifth ODI match of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier will be played on April 11 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is set to begin at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WI-W vs IR-W, 5th ODI match

Date and Time: 11 April 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Ad

Pitch Report

The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is good for batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring fixture. Spinners should be preferred over pacers at this pitch as they are able to get wickets in the middle overs. The last match played at this venue was between Pakistan Women and Ireland Women, where a total of 396 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

WI-W vs IR-W Form Guide

WI-W - L

Ad

IR-W - L

WI-W vs IR-W Probable Playing XI

WI-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Qiana Joseph, Hayley Mathews, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Stephanie Taylor, Zaida James, Chinelle Henry, Janillia Glasgow, Karishma Ramarack, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, and Aaliyah Alleyne.

IR-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Sarah Forbes, Gaby Lewis (c), Christina Coulter Reilly (wk), Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Sophie MacMahon, Ava Canning, Jane Maguire, and Alana Dalzell.

Ad

WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Hunter

A Hunter is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. She smashed 44 runs in the last match. S Campbelle is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

G Lewis

G Lewis and L Paul are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. G Lewis will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She smashed 44 runs in the last match. S Forbes is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.

Ad

All-rounders

H Matthews

O Prendergast and H Matthews are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. H Matthews will open the innings for her team and complete her quota of overs. She played a crucial knock of 114 runs and even took four wickets in the last match. Z James is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

K Ramharack

Ad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Ramharack and A Fletcher. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. K Ramharack will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She picked up two wickets in the last match. A Alleyne is another good bowler for today's match.

WI-W vs IR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

H Matthews

H Matthews was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and open the innings for her team, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She smashed 114 runs and even picked up four wickets in the last match.

Ad

O Prendergast

O Prendergast is one of the most crucial picks from the Ireland Women squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She is expected to trouble West Indies Women batters. She played a crucial knock of 37 runs and even took one wicket in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for WI-W vs IR-W, 5th ODI match

O Prendergast

H Matthews

Z James

C Henry

Ad

G Lewis

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Hunter

Ad

Batters: G Lewis

All-rounders: O Prendergast, A Kelly, H Matthews, Z James, C Henry

Bowlers: K Ramharack, A Alleyne, A Fletcher, J Maguire

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Hunter

Ad

Batters: G Lewis

All-rounders: O Prendergast, A Kelly, H Matthews, Z James, C Henry, L Delany

Bowlers: K Ramharack, A Alleyne, C Murray

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️